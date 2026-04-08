Dianna Russini Instagram photos draw flak amid Mike Vrabel saga; ‘poor husband…'
Dianna Russini, NFL reporter for New York Times, and New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel were seen together at a Arizona hotel, sparking affair rumors. Page Six reported they were at the Ambiente in Sedona, Arizona, and were seen holding hands and hugging.
Both Vrabel and Russini are married to other people and they each have two children with their spouses. Even as the photos of the pair went viral, they issued a statement to quash rumors. “These photos show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable,” Vrabel told the New York Post. “This doesn’t deserve any further response," he added. Russini also joined in and said "The photos don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day. Like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues.”
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Sources close to both Vrabel and Russini also told Page Six that they'd gone to the hotel with their friends. While the latter is believed to have been on a hiking trip with female friends, the former reportedly drove to the hotel and then back to where they were staying – two hours away – in order to hang out with Russini and her friends.
Despite the clarifications issued, several people commented on Russini's Instagram photos, referencing the row over her being spotted alongside Vrabel.
Dianna Russini Instagram photos draw flak
Russini had posted a photo with her family about four weeks back, captioning it “Life lately before it gets whackier. Here comes Marchhhhh”.
Several people left comments there like “Less than a month after? Yeah this weird.” Another said “she’s about to delete instagram.” Yet another added “I have so much I want to say. But ima say this. Poor husband didn’t even have a clue.”
Other photos of Russini also drew pointed comments. She'd posted one from the time of the Super Bowl. “A Super Bowl to remember. Always so grateful to cover the best game in the world,” Russini wrote.
One person commented on the photo saying “Where coach at ?,” referring to Vrabel. Russini's anniversary photo with husband Kevin Goldschmidt also drew remarks. “Happy Anniversary to my own parents’ favorite person…and mine too,” Russini had written, adding a heart emoticon after.
“Damnnnnnnnnn,” remarked one person while another said “Poor dude lol.” A third added “Chill she’s on a work trip.” Similarly, a picture of her two kids had a person react with crying emoticons.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More