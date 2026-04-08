Dianna Russini Instagram photos draw flak amid Mike Vrabel saga; ‘poor husband…'

Dianna Russini, NFL reporter for New York Times, and New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel were seen together at a Arizona hotel, sparking affair rumors. Page Six reported they were at the Ambiente in Sedona, Arizona, and were seen holding hands and hugging.

Both Vrabel and Russini are married to other people and they each have two children with their spouses. Even as the photos of the pair went viral, they issued a statement to quash rumors. “These photos show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable,” Vrabel told the New York Post. “This doesn’t deserve any further response," he added. Russini also joined in and said "The photos don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day. Like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues.”

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Sources close to both Vrabel and Russini also told Page Six that they'd gone to the hotel with their friends. While the latter is believed to have been on a hiking trip with female friends, the former reportedly drove to the hotel and then back to where they were staying – two hours away – in order to hang out with Russini and her friends.

Despite the clarifications issued, several people commented on Russini's Instagram photos, referencing the row over her being spotted alongside Vrabel.