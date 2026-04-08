Mike Vrabel thought Dianna Russini was Kay Adams? Fact-checking viral affair claim after Sedona hotel photos emerge

A post also surfaced on X claiming Vrabel said he thought Russini was Adams. “Mike Vrabel on his recent affair with Dianna Russini: ‘It was a mistake… I had a few drinks and thought it was Kay Adams’," the post read.

Russini and Vrabel, who are both married to other people, were reportedly seen weaving fingers together, dancing briefly, and lounging in a hot tub side by side, Page Six reported . Amid this, a lot of social media chatter has dragged Kay Adams into the conversation. Adams is a sportscaster best known for hosting Good Morning Football on the NFL Network from 2016 to 2022.

New York Times NFL reporter Dianna Russini was seen with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel at the Ambiente in Sedona , Arizona, sparking speculations of an affair.

Fact-checking Dianna Russini-Kay Adams claim The post from Football Crave, a page on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform, had over 10,000 views at the time of writing. One person shared a gif which read “I believe that” while another commented “might be valid lmaooo”.

However, Vrabel has said nothing of the sort about Russini or Adams. The page Football Crave openly states it puts up parody posts and the recent one merely taps into the news cycle of Vrabel and Russini's photos from the hotel surfacing online.

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They have both addressed the pictures as well. “These photos show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable,” Vrabel told the New York Post. “This doesn’t deserve any further response," he added. Russini also joined in and said "The photos don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day. Like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues.”

Notably, sources close to both Vrabel and Russini had indicated that the two were there with their friends, who were not seen in the photos. Russini was reportedly there on a hiking trip with female friends. Vrabel had driven there with a friend and returned to their place of stay – about two hours away – after meeting Russini and her friends.

Both Vrabel and Russini are married to other people and they have two kids each with their respective spouses. Russini's photos with Vrabel have also caused a stir among Philadelphia Eagles fans who have turned to scrutinize her reports of AJ Brown leaving their team to join the Patriots.