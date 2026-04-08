Dianna Russini husband: 5 key things about Kevin Goldschmidt amid new Mike Vrabel rumors

Its a new day for rumors and speculation. On Tuesday, a PageSix report put New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel and The Athletic reporter Dianna Russini in the spotlight.

NFL reporter Dianna Russini was reportedly seen with Mike Vrabel ‘holding hands and hugging’ at the Ambiente in Sedona, Arizona two weekends ago. Now, their personal life is in forus.

Well, both Russini and Vrabel are married. While the Patriots coach and his wife, Jennifer, have two sons, Tyler and Carter, the popular NFL reporter is married to Kevin Goldschmidt.

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5 key things to know about Kevin Goldschmidt Kevin Goldschmidt works in senior corporate roles Goldschmidt has built a career in corporate human resources and talent management. He has held senior leadership roles at Shake Shack, including positions tied to Total Rewards and HR technology.

A graduate of Penn State University, he earned a bachelor’s degree in finance in 2007.

The couple kept their relationship private for years Russini and Goldschmidt began dating around 2015 but chose to keep their relationship out of the spotlight. They only went public in July 2020, when Russini announced their engagement on social media.

They married during the COVID-19 pandemic The couple tied the knot on September 26, 2020, in an intimate, socially distanced ceremony.

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Russini and Goldschmidt have two children together Russini and Goldschmidt share two sons: Michael Andrew (born August 8, 2021), and Joseph “Joey” Kevin (born October 11, 2023).

Russini announced Joey’s birth with a lighthearted message: “We had a baby… again!”

Russini continues to balance career and family While she is often one of the first reporters to break an NFL story, Dianna Russini has also balanced her family life well. She often posts about her children, friends and husband on social media.

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Mike Vrabel rumors addressed Both Russini and Vrabel have strongly denied any wrongdoing.“These photos show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable,” the coach told the New York Post. “This doesn’t deserve any further response.”

Russini clarified: “The photos don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day. Like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues.”

According to reports, Russini was on a hiking trip with friends, while interactions with Vrabel were described as professional in nature.