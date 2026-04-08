Dianna Russini husband: 5 key things about Kevin Goldschmidt amid new Mike Vrabel rumors
Its a new day for rumors and speculation. On Tuesday, a PageSix report put New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel and The Athletic reporter Dianna Russini in the spotlight.
NFL reporter Dianna Russini was reportedly seen with Mike Vrabel ‘holding hands and hugging’ at the Ambiente in Sedona, Arizona two weekends ago. Now, their personal life is in forus.
Well, both Russini and Vrabel are married. While the Patriots coach and his wife, Jennifer, have two sons, Tyler and Carter, the popular NFL reporter is married to Kevin Goldschmidt.
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5 key things to know about Kevin Goldschmidt
Kevin Goldschmidt works in senior corporate roles
Goldschmidt has built a career in corporate human resources and talent management. He has held senior leadership roles at Shake Shack, including positions tied to Total Rewards and HR technology.
A graduate of Penn State University, he earned a bachelor’s degree in finance in 2007.
The couple kept their relationship private for years
Russini and Goldschmidt began dating around 2015 but chose to keep their relationship out of the spotlight. They only went public in July 2020, when Russini announced their engagement on social media.
They married during the COVID-19 pandemic
The couple tied the knot on September 26, 2020, in an intimate, socially distanced ceremony.
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Russini and Goldschmidt have two children together
Russini and Goldschmidt share two sons: Michael Andrew (born August 8, 2021), and Joseph “Joey” Kevin (born October 11, 2023).
Russini announced Joey’s birth with a lighthearted message: “We had a baby… again!”
Russini continues to balance career and family
While she is often one of the first reporters to break an NFL story, Dianna Russini has also balanced her family life well. She often posts about her children, friends and husband on social media.
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Mike Vrabel rumors addressed
Both Russini and Vrabel have strongly denied any wrongdoing.“These photos show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable,” the coach told the New York Post. “This doesn’t deserve any further response.”
Russini clarified: “The photos don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day. Like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues.”
According to reports, Russini was on a hiking trip with friends, while interactions with Vrabel were described as professional in nature.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More