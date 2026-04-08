Why Mike Vrabel, Dianna Russini were ‘holding hands’ at a Sedona hotel. Truth behind cheating controversy
New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and NFL insider Dianna Russini have both pushed back strongly against speculation around viral photos taken in Sedona, Arizona. This comes after PageSix on Tuesday published imaes of the two ‘holding hands’ in a hotel, sparking criticism across NFL circles and even, cheating rumors.
What sparked the Dianna Russini-Mike Vrabel controversy
The situation gained traction after photos published by Page Six appeared to show Vrabel and Russini in close proximity at the luxury Ambiente Sedona resort.
Read More: Dianna Russini's AJ Brown reports irk Eagles fans amid Mike Vrabel saga; ‘trying to tank season’
“A Page Six spy tells us that the pair - both married to other people - had breakfast on the patio of the hotel restaurant around 10:30 AM on Saturday, March 28, before spending a leisurely hour or so together at the pool and lounging side-by-side in a hot tub,” the report states.
“Our spy spotted Vrabel and Russini again that evening on the private rooftop of one of the hotel’s bungalows, which feature glass walls offering panoramic views of the state’s famed Red Rock formations.”
Another witness account claimed the two were not seen with a larger group during parts of the day, further fueling online speculation.
Why Vrabel and Russini were in Sedona - Here's the truth
Both were in Arizona for professional reasons tied to NFL-related events. Vrabel had reportedly traveled to the state for a scouting visit at Arizona State University before attending a league competition committee meeting in Phoenix. Russini, one of the most prominent NFL reporters, was also covering league activities in the region.
Reports stated that Russini indicated she was on a hiking trip with friends at the time.
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Vrabel responds: ‘laughable’ claims
Vrabel dismissed the rumors outright, calling the narrative misleading and refusing to engage further.
“These photos show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable,” Vrabel told the New York Post. “This doesn’t deserve any further response.”
Russini clarifies group context
Russini echoed that stance. “The photos don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day,” Russini said. “Like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues.”
The Athletic backs its reporter
Russini’s employer, The Athletic, also supported her account, stating that the images 'lack essential context' and reflect routine interactions common in sports journalism.
Why the story went viral
The controversy gained momentum largely because both Vrabel and Russini are married, and the photos were framed without broader context.
Despite viral speculation, there is no confirmed evidence of misconduct. Both Vrabel and Russini have firmly rejected the claims, describing the situation as a misinterpretation of routine, off-site professional interaction within NFL circles.
The AJ Brown angle
Meanwhile, fans also brought up star Philadelphia Eagles WR AJ Brown, who has been linked to Vrabel's New England Patriots in what could be a blockbuster trade.
“So the SAME Diana Russini, dating Mike Vrabel, is SAME expert on the Eagles and the AJ Brown,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More