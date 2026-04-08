Why Mike Vrabel, Dianna Russini were ‘holding hands’ at a Sedona hotel. Truth behind cheating controversy

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and NFL insider Dianna Russini have both pushed back strongly against speculation around viral photos taken in Sedona, Arizona. This comes after PageSix on Tuesday published imaes of the two ‘holding hands’ in a hotel, sparking criticism across NFL circles and even, cheating rumors.

What sparked the Dianna Russini-Mike Vrabel controversy The situation gained traction after photos published by Page Six appeared to show Vrabel and Russini in close proximity at the luxury Ambiente Sedona resort.

Read More: Dianna Russini's AJ Brown reports irk Eagles fans amid Mike Vrabel saga; ‘trying to tank season’

“A Page Six spy tells us that the pair - both married to other people - had breakfast on the patio of the hotel restaurant around 10:30 AM on Saturday, March 28, before spending a leisurely hour or so together at the pool and lounging side-by-side in a hot tub,” the report states.

“Our spy spotted Vrabel and Russini again that evening on the private rooftop of one of the hotel’s bungalows, which feature glass walls offering panoramic views of the state’s famed Red Rock formations.”

Another witness account claimed the two were not seen with a larger group during parts of the day, further fueling online speculation.

Why Vrabel and Russini were in Sedona - Here's the truth Both were in Arizona for professional reasons tied to NFL-related events. Vrabel had reportedly traveled to the state for a scouting visit at Arizona State University before attending a league competition committee meeting in Phoenix. Russini, one of the most prominent NFL reporters, was also covering league activities in the region.

Reports stated that Russini indicated she was on a hiking trip with friends at the time.

Read More: Dianna Russini husband: 5 key things about Kevin Goldschmidt amid new Mike Vrabel rumors

Vrabel responds: ‘laughable’ claims Vrabel dismissed the rumors outright, calling the narrative misleading and refusing to engage further.

“These photos show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable,” Vrabel told the New York Post. “This doesn’t deserve any further response.”

Russini clarifies group context Russini echoed that stance. “The photos don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day,” Russini said. “Like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues.”

The Athletic backs its reporter Russini’s employer, The Athletic, also supported her account, stating that the images 'lack essential context' and reflect routine interactions common in sports journalism.

Why the story went viral The controversy gained momentum largely because both Vrabel and Russini are married, and the photos were framed without broader context.

Despite viral speculation, there is no confirmed evidence of misconduct. Both Vrabel and Russini have firmly rejected the claims, describing the situation as a misinterpretation of routine, off-site professional interaction within NFL circles.

The AJ Brown angle Meanwhile, fans also brought up star Philadelphia Eagles WR AJ Brown, who has been linked to Vrabel's New England Patriots in what could be a blockbuster trade.

“So the SAME Diana Russini, dating Mike Vrabel, is SAME expert on the Eagles and the AJ Brown,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.