Dianna Russini net worth: Does NFL reporter have kids with Kevin Goldschmidt?

Dianna Russini from The New York Times and Mike Vrabel, the head coach of the New England Patriots, are currently facing significant backlash following the emergence of photographs showing them at a luxury hotel.

Dianna Russini is married to Kevin Goldschmidt, with whom she shares two children.(Instagram/Dianna Russini)

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The pair was seen enjoying each other's company and embracing, leading fans to speculate about an alleged affair. However, both Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini have refuted these claims.

Dianna is wife of Kevin Goldschmidt, whom she started dating in 2015. However, the duo kept their relationship private until their engagement in July 2020.

Goldschmidt was raised in New York and he subsequently earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from Penn State University in 2007.

The couple tied the knot in 2020 amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, opting for a modest, socially distanced ceremony.

On their third anniversary, celebrated on September 26, 2023, Dianna shared a wedding photo on Instagram, accompanied by the caption: “2 babies. 1 new job. 0 regret. Happy Anniversary to my sweetheart.”

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{{^usCountry}} The Penn State alumnus is currently employed as a senior manager at the well-known fast-food restaurant, Shake Shack. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Penn State alumnus is currently employed as a senior manager at the well-known fast-food restaurant, Shake Shack. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel break silence on affair rumors after viral Sedona trip photos Dianna Russini and Kevin Goldschmidt net worth {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel break silence on affair rumors after viral Sedona trip photos Dianna Russini and Kevin Goldschmidt net worth {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Goldschmidt is reported to earn over $105,000 annually, with some reports suggesting that the couple’s combined net worth is estimated to be approximately $5 million, as per Heightline. Dianna and Kevin Goldschmidt's kids {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Goldschmidt is reported to earn over $105,000 annually, with some reports suggesting that the couple’s combined net worth is estimated to be approximately $5 million, as per Heightline. Dianna and Kevin Goldschmidt's kids {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Following their marriage during the pandemic in 2020, the couple welcomed a son named Michael Andrew the subsequent year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following their marriage during the pandemic in 2020, the couple welcomed a son named Michael Andrew the subsequent year. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Michael was born on August 8, 2021, weighing 7 pounds and 9 ounces, with a length of 20 inches. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Michael was born on August 8, 2021, weighing 7 pounds and 9 ounces, with a length of 20 inches. {{/usCountry}}

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The couple welcomed their second child in 2023.

On their second anniversary, which was celebrated on September 26, Dianna shared on social media: “Apparently, a baby for every year of marriage.”

“As my mother likes to yell at us ‘You two need to stay away from each other, don’t even look in the same direction! Enough with the babies!’”

A month later, on October 11, 2023, she announced the arrival of their new son, Joey: "We have had a baby... once more!"

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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