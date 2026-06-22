Did Alan Greenspan have any children? Family details of former Fed Reserve boss after his death at 100

Alan Greenspan, an economist who held the position of chairman of the Federal Reserve under four US presidents, passed away on Monday, as confirmed by his wife, Andrea Mitchell. He was 100 years old. Alan Greenspan, the former chairman of the Federal Reserve, died at the age of 100 due to complications from Parkinson's Disease. (REUTERS)

According to a statement reported by NBC News, where Mitchell serves as the chief Washington and foreign affairs correspondent, Greenspan died at his residence due to complications arising from Parkinson's Disease.

As one of the longest-serving chairs of the Federal Reserve in the history of the United States, Greenspan's tenure at the central bank coincided with the era known as the Great Moderation, which spanned from the mid-1980s to 2007. This period was characterized by stability, featuring low inflation, stock market growth, and robust economic expansion.

Also Read: Alan Greenspan wife and net worth: How rich was former head of Federal Reserve? All we know after his demise

Did Alan Greenspan have any children? No, Greenspan did not have any children. Despite his prominent career in economics and public policy, Greenspan maintained a largely private personal life. There are no public records that suggest he had either biological or adopted children.

Alan Greenspan’s wedding to Andrea Mitchell Greenspan was married to Andrea Mitchell, a distinguished American journalist and veteran NBC News correspondent. The couple wed in 1997 and remained together for almost thirty years.

Their marriage garnered considerable public interest due to both being well-known figures in their respective domains - Greenspan in economics and Mitchell in journalism.

A look at Alan Greenspan's career As the chair of the Federal Reserve, Greenspan became renowned for his cryptic economic insights, which lawmakers, economists, and investors eagerly sought to decipher. He advocated for a transition from the less informative statements issued by the Fed prior to the 1980s, promoting greater transparency among central bankers.

"You don't want to surprise the markets unless there is a purpose to it," Greenspan remarked in a Federal Reserve oral history recorded in 2009. "Too often in the past we would surprise markets with no particular purpose, which was not good."

Greenspan was born in New York City on March 6, 1926, to Herbert Greenspan, a stockbroker, and Rose Greenspan, a homemaker, as reported by the New York Times. His parents' marriage ended in divorce when he was five, partly due to the financial strain resulting from the aftermath of the 1929 stock market crash, according to the Times.