Did Alan Greenspan have any children? Family details of former Fed Reserve boss after his death at 100
Alan Greenspan, renowned economist and former Federal Reserve chairman, died at 100 years old from Parkinson's complications, said his wife, Andrea Mitchell.
Alan Greenspan, an economist who held the position of chairman of the Federal Reserve under four US presidents, passed away on Monday, as confirmed by his wife, Andrea Mitchell. He was 100 years old.
According to a statement reported by NBC News, where Mitchell serves as the chief Washington and foreign affairs correspondent, Greenspan died at his residence due to complications arising from Parkinson's Disease.
As one of the longest-serving chairs of the Federal Reserve in the history of the United States, Greenspan's tenure at the central bank coincided with the era known as the Great Moderation, which spanned from the mid-1980s to 2007. This period was characterized by stability, featuring low inflation, stock market growth, and robust economic expansion.
Also Read: Alan Greenspan wife and net worth: How rich was former head of Federal Reserve? All we know after his demise
Did Alan Greenspan have any children?
No, Greenspan did not have any children. Despite his prominent career in economics and public policy, Greenspan maintained a largely private personal life. There are no public records that suggest he had either biological or adopted children.
Alan Greenspan’s wedding to Andrea Mitchell
Greenspan was married to Andrea Mitchell, a distinguished American journalist and veteran NBC News correspondent. The couple wed in 1997 and remained together for almost thirty years.
Their marriage garnered considerable public interest due to both being well-known figures in their respective domains - Greenspan in economics and Mitchell in journalism.
A look at Alan Greenspan's career
As the chair of the Federal Reserve, Greenspan became renowned for his cryptic economic insights, which lawmakers, economists, and investors eagerly sought to decipher. He advocated for a transition from the less informative statements issued by the Fed prior to the 1980s, promoting greater transparency among central bankers.
"You don't want to surprise the markets unless there is a purpose to it," Greenspan remarked in a Federal Reserve oral history recorded in 2009. "Too often in the past we would surprise markets with no particular purpose, which was not good."
Greenspan was born in New York City on March 6, 1926, to Herbert Greenspan, a stockbroker, and Rose Greenspan, a homemaker, as reported by the New York Times. His parents' marriage ended in divorce when he was five, partly due to the financial strain resulting from the aftermath of the 1929 stock market crash, according to the Times.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More