Barron Trump's swanky Rolex watch takes internet by storm; Was it a gift from dad Donald on 19th birthday?

Barron Trump, who turned 19th on March 20, is now going viral for swanky watch that he flashed on his wrist while entering Trump Tower in NYC with his mom, Melania Trump on Sunday. Barron Trump was recently spotted with an extravagant yellow gold “Daytona” Rolex, which costs $48,700 online.(X@spearofdeceit)

The First Son, a freshman at NYU, spotted huge limelight during his dad Donald Trump's election campaign and his inauguration as the 47th president of the US. Unlike President Trump's first term, Barron isn't staying in the White House for full-time as he is busy with school and his business pursuit.

For his recent outing with Melania, Barron donned black trousers and a dark blue bomber jacket with a black shirt underneath. On his left arm, Barron wore an extravagant yellow gold “Daytona” Rolex, which costs $48,700 online.

On the other, the First Lady sported sunglasses and a gray trench coat over her shoulders.

The mother-son pair made their appearance the day before courses at New York University's Stern School of Business, where Barron is presently enrolled, are scheduled to start after spring break.

Meanwhile, Barron admirers showered love on Trump's scion, with one saying on X, “Perfect Watch For King Barron.”

“Yellow Gold Daytona 👌🏼 Also Trump Has Had Empire Long Before Being @POTUS…Anything From The Bantering Left To Throw Shade,” the user added.

“Barron is a billionaire in his own right, as he has his own business, though that may also be a gift from his father,” another commented. However, it has not been confirmed yet if Barron received the watch as gift from President Trump.

“His contribution to Trump's historical win is well worth the value of that Rolex. Buy the Alpha a penthouse in Manhattan,” third user reacted.

Is Barron Trump planning to start his own business?

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Barron, who intends to follow in his father's footsteps, was launching a high-end real estate firm with two of his pals.

Notwithstanding its July incorporation in Wyoming, Fulcher & Roxburgh Capital Inc. filed for bankruptcy four months after President Trump won the 2024 election.

One of the co-founders of the firm, Cameron Roxburgh, disclosed in January that the halt was taken in a bid to avoid election-related coverage at the inception of the company. The three friends want to focus on developing golf courses and high-end real estate in the western states of Utah, Arizona, and Idaho.

Records show that the company's primary address is Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in West Palm Beach, Florida. According to a Daily Mail, Barron's high school classmate Roxburgh said they are currently "working out logistics" but want to reopen this spring.