‘An Oddity on Campus’: A peek into Barron Trump's college life at NYU

Barron Trump, the youngest son of former President Donald Trump, has gained attention for his quiet yet intriguing presence. While he avoids the public eye, those who have spent time with him at Mar-a-Lago often praise his confidence and charisma. Despite not speaking publicly or having a social media account, Barron remains a subject of fascination, with glimpses into his life shared by others, including his mother Melania and figures like Elon Musk. However, he has remained in the shadows while attending New York University. Since Barron Trump started his first semester at NYU, he has remained an intriguing figure, drawing attention from peers while navigating campus life under security.

A look at Barron Trump's life at NYU

Just 20 minutes away from Trump Tower, Barron began his first semester at NYU’s Stern School of Business. Tisch Hall, located a block from Washington Square Park, became the backdrop for the growing buzz surrounding him. As Barron navigated campus life, his every move seemed to be captured and shared on social media.

A junior finance major wrote on Instagram, “Naaa” as he posted an off-guard photo of him in the back of a lecture hall. “Today was wild.” The attention quickly escalated, with conservative YouTube personality Benny Johnson noting the campus frenzy and calling Barron a study in “what real rizz is,” as reported by Vanity Fair.

NYU and its business school lack social life at the centre as the classrooms and living dorms are scattered throughout Manhattan. Classmates of the President’s son revealed that his everyday ins and outs are limited. A student remembered asking Barron to play basketball with him. He appeared to be interested, however, he sensed with plainclothes Secret Service officers nearby, “he wasn’t really allowed to do stuff.” The president of NYU College Republicans, Kaya Walker said, “He’s sort of like an oddity on campus. He goes to class, he goes home," as reported by Vanity Fair.

Barron’s plans to step into business world

In the past year, Barron Trump has become a much-discussed figure, attracting more attention than other children of prominent political families like the Bush daughters or Ella Emhoff. While his time at NYU hasn't led to viral moments like the Obama kids' beer pong photo or the Olsens’ reported nightlife, people are still eager to paint him as a symbol of youthful American excess.

Previously, Newsweek reported that the 18-year-old along with a friend from his Palm Beach prep school and a Republican congressman's cousin, had plans to start a luxury real estate firm. However, the venture was reportedly dissolved after the election to avoid media attention, with hopes of relaunching in the spring—though that plan was later cancelled.

No other business plans have been announced, as Barron is not expected to graduate until 2028 when his father’s term will be nearly over.