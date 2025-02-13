Menu Explore
Thursday, Feb 13, 2025
Lil ‘X’ to meet PM Modi? Elon Musk arrives at Blair House with family members, netizens say ‘Mini DOGE is ready’

ByShweta Kukreti
Feb 13, 2025 10:57 PM IST

While Elon Musk's four-year-old son X has been in the limelight since last year's presidential campaign, he is now likely to meet PM PM Modi on Thursday.

While Elon Musk's four-year-old son X has been in the limelight since last year's presidential campaign, he is now likely to meet Prime Minister of India PM Modi on Thursday.

Elon Musk , accompanied by his family members including little X, has arrived at Blair House for a bilateral meeting with PM Modi.(ANI)
Elon Musk , accompanied by his family members including little X, has arrived at Blair House for a bilateral meeting with PM Modi.(ANI)

Tesla CEO, accompanied by his family members including little X, has arrived at Blair House for a bilateral meeting with PM Modi.

X recently stole limelight when his father parade him to White House, where Donald Trump held a press conference and signed an executive order concerning Musk's DOGE.

In front of the reporters in White House, X was seen picking his nose and imitating his father's actions. He even said, "I want to shush your mouth". However, it is unclear to whom exactly he said so. At one point, Trump seemed to be annoyed by his antics and did his best to overlook X's mischievous behavior.

Meanwhile, some X users dubbed X, whom Musk shares with his ex-girlfriend Grimes, as “Mini DOGE”.

Internet wonders if PM Modi will gift something to Musk's kids

Reacting to video of Musk going to meet PM Modi with Shivon Zilis and his kids, one X user wrote, “Little X seems ready”.

“It’s so refreshing to see, hopefully all of America can be family focused again!” a second user wrote.

“Best father,” a third user chimed in, while another wrote, “I never knew Elon had so many kids.”

“Elon Musk along with his kids at Blair House to meet PM Modi.… I hope PM Modi has got something for his kids as well,” one more commented.

Musk has welcomed 12 children over the span of 20 years. These include X Æ A-12, Exa, Strider, Azure, Techno, Saxon, Damian, Nevada, Vivian, Griffin, Kai, and his youngest kid.

His ex-wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson, gave birth to their son Nevada Alexander in 2002, when he first became the father. Unfortunately, the boy died when he was just ten weeks old. They couple then welcomed five more children: triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian, as well as twins Vivian and Griffin.

