Jimmy Fallon ridicules Musk for dragging son X to White House, says Trump was like ‘Don’t you dare touch my dinosaur…’

While the US President issued an executive order to strengthen the Department of Government Efficiency's authority in government, Musk, the father of 12 kids, paraded his four-year-old son to the White House.

Fallon mocked the incident during Wednesday's Tonight Show episode, saying, “Daddy has to do a monologue.”

“Elon Musk and President Trump held a press conference in the Oval Office, and they were joined by Elon’s 4-year-old son. Don Jr. was, like, ‘Wait a minute, my dad said there’s no such thing as Take Your Son to Work Day,” the host stated.

Taking a dig at little X, he said, “Trump was looking at him like, ‘[imitating Trump] Don’t you dare touch my dinosaur chicken nuggets.’”

However, Fallon claimed that Musk's son and Trump “bonded” well. “While Elon was talking, they both watched an episode of ‘Bluey’ on an iPad,” he added.

Meanwhile, comedian Jordan Klepper called X a “poor kid,” saying that “his dad literally runs Space X, and Elon took him to a meeting on federal spending.”

X was observed imitating Musk's actions, picking his nose, and then rubbing it on the Resolute desk, which Queen Victoria gave to President Rutherford Hayes in 1880 and has been used by almost all presidents since.

Grimes rips ex Musk for brining son X to Trump’s press conference

X mother, who is Canadian musician Claire Elise Boucher, better known as Grimes, lambasted Musk for bringing their kid to a meeting with Trump.

She wants the head of DOGE to stop displaying their child in public.

Grimes took issue with Lil X's appearance at the White House after one X user praised his antics.

“He shouldn't act in this way in public. I appreciate you letting me know because I missed this. But at least he was courteous. Sigh,” she wrote on X on Tuesday.

X is Musk's constant companion who joins his father on various trips like the Tesla factory, meetings on Capitol Hill, and summits with global leaders.