Canadian citizen deported from Assam for proselytising, visa violation

Silchar: A Canadian citizen, who was living in Assam on a tourist visa, was deported to his home country on Friday for allegedly proselytising, police said on Friday. Brandon Joel Devealt was detained in Assam’s Jorhat district on Thursday

“Brandon had applied for a visa renewal, but the police received a complaint about his alleged involvement in illegal proselytisation activities,” said Shwetank Misra, superintendent of police (SP), Jorhat. Some locals who were allegedly coerced into religious conversion had complained to the police about his activities.

A response from the High Commission of Canada in New Delhi is awaited and the story will be updated once it is received.

Misra added that Brandon was involved in proselytisation activities and was operating from the Grace Church in Mission Campus in Jorhat. “He was running a YouTube channel to attract locals to convert to his religion. Although the YouTube channel has been deactivated, we have found enough proof against him, and action was taken accordingly,” Misra said.

The foreigner regional registration office in Kolkata, alerted about the visa violation, issued a notice to Brandon with an order to leave India immediately.

“He was escorted to Kolkata airport by an officer from Jorhat Police and then to Delhi on February 6. On Friday morning, he was finally put on a flight to Toronto,” the SP told HT on Friday.

In 2022, seven German nationals and three Swedish nationals were detained and deported from Assam for similar activities. Police said they were in Assam on tourist visas but were found practising proselytisation, which is illegal in India.