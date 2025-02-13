'Shut up and say thank you': IITian hails Elon Musk, says India needs it own DOGE

An IIT Bombay graduate and former CEO has called for India to get its own Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) like the one being run by billionaire Elon Musk in the US government to reduce wasteful spending. Elon Musk is currently running Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) for the US government to keep in check wasteful spending.(AP)

"The richest man in the world is working for free to keep your government in check and we just criticise. We all know Elon the engineer. Built SpaceX, Tesla and now changing social media through Twitter. What we don’t realise is how he’s actively exposing inefficiencies and making a country better through initiatives like the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)," he said in a post on LinkedIn.

DOGE is needed in India

The techie then pitched a similar organisation in India. "Imagine if India had its own version of DOGE—a dedicated force to audit and improve how resources are spent. With a population of over 1.4 billion, even small efficiency gains could result in massive savings for the country," he added.

The IITian then called for more gratitude for Musk's efforts. "Criticising is easy, but gratitude for someone this committed to progress—and doing it at no cost to you—is rare. India needs its own DOGE, its own visionary, to ensure every rupee is put to good use. Sometimes, the right response is to sit down, shut up, and say thank you to people like him," he added.

Social media divided

The post divided social media users in the comments. "You can't like actually believe what you just wrote. elon "the engineer" - he can't even write a line of code. "working for free"? he's the richest person on Earth," wrote one of them.

Another said, "Can't agree more. We too have many genuine technocrat entrepreneurs in the same league as Elon, in fact the best brains in the business, who too are keen to make a meaningful contribution in cleansing the system."

