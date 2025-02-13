CEO locks office doors, forces latecomers to wait outside before lecture on punctuality: ‘Felt so ridiculous’

Sharing a bizarre ordeal, a Reddit user claimed to have an unusual experience with his company’s CEO, who took a strict stance on punctuality—so strict that it reminded employees of their school days. The post described how the CEO shut the office doors around noon, leaving latecomers stranded outside, before addressing them with a lecture on discipline. The CEO later lectured the latecomers on discipline.(Pexel)

“In what seemed to be a time travel moment, our CEO teleported us back to school days today!” the Reddit user wrote. “He shut off all entry to the office at around 12 pm and made all the latecomers stand outside the office doors. After some time, he lectured all these guys about being productive and punctual and how ‘I was here till 10 pm last night’ is not a valid reason to show up late.”

The user, who had arrived early, observed the entire scene from inside the office and couldn’t help but compare it to the school days. “Honestly, it felt so ridiculous that I was remembering how our school prefects used to make us stand out in the sun if we showed up after 8 am.”

The post quickly gained traction, sparking debate among users who had contrasting opinions about the CEO’s approach. While some appreciated the effort to enforce discipline, many criticised the method as unnecessary and even disrespectful.

One user argued that the real issue was unrealistic work expectations: “If working till 10 pm isn't a valid reason to come in late, then just don’t stay late. If your manager has a problem, tell them to take it up with the CEO.”

Another user pointed out that there were better ways to handle tardiness professionally. “This is disrespectful behavior. They can just mark latecomers as half-day present, and the same can reflect in their payslips. I’m pretty sure once a pay deduction is at risk, the majority wouldn’t come late. But this is ‘childish’ behavior.”

A user added, “I dont know specifically about your company but 12 is rather late and I make it a point to inform my manager if I am coming in late.”

One user wrote, “Never understood why ceos like him behave like he own his employees. If his employees were late he could’ve issued warnings. But what kind of show off this. Imagine your are 21+ and to stand outside for coming late to office”

