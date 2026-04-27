Did Cole Thomas Allen wear an IDF sweatshirt during WH shooting? Viral photo sparks wild Israel conspiracy theories

Chaos erupted at the Washington Hilton hotel on the evening of April 25, 2026, when gunfire disrupted the White House Correspondents' Dinner. The festive atmosphere turned to chaos as a lone gunman opened fire near the ballroom where President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and other high-ranking officials were present.

A shooting disrupted the White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 25, 2026. Suspect Cole Tomas Allen was arrested, but online speculation about his alleged IDF sweatshirt and motives ignited conspiracy theories.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The suspect was swiftly apprehended by security personnel and was identified as Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old resident of Torrance, California. Although the immediate danger was neutralized and a Secret Service officer survived a close-range shot due to a bulletproof vest, the digital fallout from the incident has ignited a wave of speculation.

While law enforcement continues to investigate and determine a clear motive, the online community has reacted rapidly.

Among the several rumors, two particular claims have garnered significant global interest: accusations that the suspect was seen wearing an Israel Defence Forces (IDF) sweatshirt in photographs and that his name was searched extensively in Israel just hours before the attack. Here is what verified reporting discloses regarding the suspect, the incident, and the facts surrounding the viral images.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Was the shooter donning an IDF shirt? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Was the shooter donning an IDF shirt? {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

One of the most significant narratives to arise from the incident pertains to a photograph that has been circulating on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). The image allegedly show Allen wearing a sweatshirt adorned with the emblem of the Israel Defence Forces (IDF). This visual assertion has sparked theories suggesting that the attack was linked to Israeli interests, or alternatively, that it was a “false flag” operation aimed at discrediting Israel.

The image seems to have originated from a screenshot of a social media account that has since been removed. While some users assert that the AI tool "Grok" identified the photo as originating from Allen's personal account, no forensic examination of the image has been made public.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Even if the photograph is genuine and depicts Allen in an IDF sweatshirt at some point in his history, it does not provide evidence of a motive for the shooting in Washington. People frequently wear clothing for reasons related to fashion, thrift store discoveries, or irony, rather than as a form of political endorsement.

At present, this evidence remains entirely circumstantial and derived from digital sources. HT.com is unable to independently confirm the authenticity of the image, and authorities have not indicated any connection to foreign military organizations as a consideration in the case.

The rise conspiracy theories

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The uncertainty surrounding the individual and the immediate accessibility of social media have generated a void filled with theories that range from the credible to the absurd. The conversation has predominantly splintered along geopolitical divides, with numerous users proposing that the incident was an "inside job".

Users on X responded to the possible connection to Israel with a blend of sarcasm, frustration, and deflection.

Some users proposed that the incident served as a "distraction" to shift focus from other political matters, with one user commenting, "Distraction as usual in Trump's Camp. Inside job to sabotage this event."

Others pointed out the irony of a potential shooter donning IDF attire targeting Trump, considering the President's robust support for Israel. One commenter remarked on the evolution of political fashion, stating, "Thosestating: "Those were in style when Trump was antisemitic... now that Trump is a Zionist, those shirts are out of style for the left."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Many users outright dismissed the conspiracy theories, employing dark humor to reject the notion of Israeli involvement. One viral tweet stated: "Uhm,"Uhm but I don't think the Israelis are involved because if it was Trump, now he now should be dead. They don't miss, ask Kennedy" ((referring to the single gunman theory of the JFK assassination).

Others speculated that the objective was to incite a conflict with Iran, suggesting a complex scheme in which the U.S. would bear the blame.

Meanwhile, Cole Thomas Allen remains in custody and is expected to make his first court appearance Monday.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON