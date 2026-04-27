Did Cole Thomas Allen wear an IDF sweatshirt during WH shooting? Viral photo sparks wild Israel conspiracy theories
Online speculation regarding Cole Thomas Allen's alleged IDF sweatshirt and possible motives has surged, though no concrete evidence supports these claims.
Chaos erupted at the Washington Hilton hotel on the evening of April 25, 2026, when gunfire disrupted the White House Correspondents' Dinner. The festive atmosphere turned to chaos as a lone gunman opened fire near the ballroom where President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and other high-ranking officials were present.
The suspect was swiftly apprehended by security personnel and was identified as Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old resident of Torrance, California. Although the immediate danger was neutralized and a Secret Service officer survived a close-range shot due to a bulletproof vest, the digital fallout from the incident has ignited a wave of speculation.
While law enforcement continues to investigate and determine a clear motive, the online community has reacted rapidly.
Among the several rumors, two particular claims have garnered significant global interest: accusations that the suspect was seen wearing an Israel Defence Forces (IDF) sweatshirt in photographs and that his name was searched extensively in Israel just hours before the attack. Here is what verified reporting discloses regarding the suspect, the incident, and the facts surrounding the viral images.
Also Read: Cole Tomas Allen parents: All we know as neighbor speaks out after WH shooting, ‘Very solid and…’{{/usCountry}}
Also Read: Cole Tomas Allen parents: All we know as neighbor speaks out after WH shooting, ‘Very solid and…’{{/usCountry}}
Was the shooter donning an IDF shirt?{{/usCountry}}
Was the shooter donning an IDF shirt?{{/usCountry}}
One of the most significant narratives to arise from the incident pertains to a photograph that has been circulating on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). The image allegedly show Allen wearing a sweatshirt adorned with the emblem of the Israel Defence Forces (IDF). This visual assertion has sparked theories suggesting that the attack was linked to Israeli interests, or alternatively, that it was a “false flag” operation aimed at discrediting Israel.
The image seems to have originated from a screenshot of a social media account that has since been removed. While some users assert that the AI tool "Grok" identified the photo as originating from Allen's personal account, no forensic examination of the image has been made public.
Even if the photograph is genuine and depicts Allen in an IDF sweatshirt at some point in his history, it does not provide evidence of a motive for the shooting in Washington. People frequently wear clothing for reasons related to fashion, thrift store discoveries, or irony, rather than as a form of political endorsement.
At present, this evidence remains entirely circumstantial and derived from digital sources. HT.com is unable to independently confirm the authenticity of the image, and authorities have not indicated any connection to foreign military organizations as a consideration in the case.
The rise conspiracy theories
The uncertainty surrounding the individual and the immediate accessibility of social media have generated a void filled with theories that range from the credible to the absurd. The conversation has predominantly splintered along geopolitical divides, with numerous users proposing that the incident was an "inside job".
Users on X responded to the possible connection to Israel with a blend of sarcasm, frustration, and deflection.
Some users proposed that the incident served as a "distraction" to shift focus from other political matters, with one user commenting, "Distraction as usual in Trump's Camp. Inside job to sabotage this event."
Others pointed out the irony of a potential shooter donning IDF attire targeting Trump, considering the President's robust support for Israel. One commenter remarked on the evolution of political fashion, stating, "Thosestating: "Those were in style when Trump was antisemitic... now that Trump is a Zionist, those shirts are out of style for the left."
Many users outright dismissed the conspiracy theories, employing dark humor to reject the notion of Israeli involvement. One viral tweet stated: "Uhm,"Uhm but I don't think the Israelis are involved because if it was Trump, now he now should be dead. They don't miss, ask Kennedy" ((referring to the single gunman theory of the JFK assassination).
Others speculated that the objective was to incite a conflict with Iran, suggesting a complex scheme in which the U.S. would bear the blame.
Meanwhile, Cole Thomas Allen remains in custody and is expected to make his first court appearance Monday.