Did D4vd pay huge amount to Celeste Rivas family? Fact-checking viral rumor

The father of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, a teenage girl who was reportedly killed by the recording artist D4vd, has publicly addressed a rumor concerning his family.

D4vd faces serious charges including murder and sexual abuse of Celeste Rivas Hernandez.(Photo by KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP, GoFundMe)

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According to court documents, prosecutors claim that D4vd, whose real name is David Burke, encountered Rivas Hernandez when she was 11 years old. They allege that he commenced sexually abusing her at the age of 13 while he was 18, and subsequently murdered her after she threatened to disclose their relationship.

Burke faces charges of murder, ongoing sexual abuse of a minor, and corpse mutilation. Prosecutors have not disclosed if they intend to pursue the death penalty.

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Celeste’s family speaks out

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{{^usCountry}} Patrick Steinfeld, the attorney for Celeste’s family, issued a statement from her father, Jesus Rivas, following the emergence of claims online suggesting that the singer had compensated the family to maintain continued communication with their daughter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Patrick Steinfeld, the attorney for Celeste’s family, issued a statement from her father, Jesus Rivas, following the emergence of claims online suggesting that the singer had compensated the family to maintain continued communication with their daughter. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “I never had any contact with this guy and we haven’t received any money from him or anyone in his family,” Rivas stated in the statement. Origin of rumor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I never had any contact with this guy and we haven’t received any money from him or anyone in his family,” Rivas stated in the statement. Origin of rumor {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Lauren Conlin, a writer for Los Angeles Magazine, informed NewsNation’s Jesse Weber that she traced the origins of the rumors to posts on the social media site Reddit, which came from Celeste’s hometown of Lake Elsinore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lauren Conlin, a writer for Los Angeles Magazine, informed NewsNation’s Jesse Weber that she traced the origins of the rumors to posts on the social media site Reddit, which came from Celeste’s hometown of Lake Elsinore. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Conlin said that the family should not be held accountable for the events that transpired and believes that Rivas spoke out to help quell the speculation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Conlin said that the family should not be held accountable for the events that transpired and believes that Rivas spoke out to help quell the speculation. {{/usCountry}}

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“This family is going through something so horrific and so tragic that no family should have to go through,” Conlin remarked. “We’re living in this crazy society where we blame the victim’s family, and at this point, we just don’t know enough.”

Here's what court documents say

The court document further claims that D4vd ordered two chainsaws, a body bag, and an inflatable pool from Amazon under a fictitious name. Investigators have reported that remnants of that pool were discovered in the lacerations on Celeste's body.

Additionally, prosecutors noted that D4vd visited a site in Santa Barbara County several times following Celeste's death, including on the night of her murder. A Caltrans employee subsequently found the teenager's passport card discarded in that vicinity in January 2025.

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A preliminary hearing is scheduled for next month to ascertain whether the 21-year-old should face trial.

Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell addressed ABC7 regarding the disturbing nature of the case.

"Sadly, some treated this as if it was entertainment. It's not entertainment. It's a tragic life taken in a very brutal way. A lot of people involved, a lot of care and concern, as well, expressed over the case. But, we've taken it very seriously, and our goal is to be able to preserve evidence until it gets to trial," McDonnell said.

That evidence is expected to be presented during the preliminary hearing, where witnesses will also be summoned. The preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 26.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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