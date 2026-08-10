Did Elizabeth Waddell drown? Missing North Carolina woman's husband weighs in, 'A lot doesn't make sense'

The husband of 44-year-old Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Waddell has now said that he believes drowning may be the most likely explanation for her disappearance. A search is underway after the North Carolina woman mysteriously disappeared while visiting the Caribbean island nation of Grenada.

Did Elizabeth Waddell drown? Missing North Carolina woman's husband weighs in (Liz Waddell/Facebook)

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Elizabeth went missing while staying at the white sand beach resort neighborhood of Grand Anse in the capital of St. George’s, the Royal Grenada Police Force said Thursday, July 23.

Elizabeth’s husband, Cailen Waddell, provided new details on his site findliz.com two weeks after his wife went missing.

"Based on everything we know, it seems drowning may be the most likely scenario," he wrote.

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However, Cailen said that there are still some unanswered questions surrounding what happened.

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{{^usCountry}} "A lot doesn't make sense," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "A lot doesn't make sense," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Cailen said that investigators have found no evidence that his wife intended to disappear. He said that her journal had plans for the future with him and their daughter, which makes her family believe she could not have left voluntarily.

What we know about the case so far

Officials who launched a search for Elizabeth appealed to fishermen, boat operators and residents living on the southern coastline to be on the lookout for her and report any sightings. She was last seen on Grand Anse Beach at around 8 pm on Wednesday, July 22.

Concerning surveillance footage previously revealed the last moments of Elizabeth before she went missing. Elizabeth, a physical therapist from Cary, North Carolina, went missing on July 22 while staying with a female friend at the resort. Royal Grenada Police Force Commissioner of Police, Randy Connaught, told a briefing Tuesday, July 28, that CCTV video that cops saw showed Elizabeth getting into the sea at around 11:51 am, and was seen swimming beneath a jetty just 13 minutes later.

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Also Read | Who is Elizabeth Waddell? 5 things to know about North Carolina woman who disappeared in the Caribbean

“Ms Waddell was not seen on surveillance footage returning from the water,” Connaught said. “Investigators have also received several eyewitness accounts indicating that she was swimming in the open water.”

The commissioner added that Elizabeth had come to Grenada on a flight from Miami on July 11 with a female friend. They stayed at a resort on the western side of the Caribbean island for the first 10 days, and then relocated to accommodation in the south on July 21. The pair had planned the relocation earlier.

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Elizabeth’s friend was seen on surveillance video walking towards the jetty at 12:46 pm the day Waddell vanished. However, the friend returned alone. She reported Elizabeth missing at South St. George police station at 5:50 pm that same afternoon, prompting an “immediate police response”.

Waddell is said to be about 5 feet tall. She is of medium build and has short blonde hair.