Did Emilie Kiser ‘forgive’ Brady? Influencer reveals where she stands with husband after son Trigg's ‘preventable’ death

Social media influencer Emilie Kiser is opening up about the death of her 3-year-old son, Trigg, in her first interview since his drowning incident last May. The content creator who is 27, has appeared on Jay Shetty's “On Purpose” podcast on Tuesday, June 17 and it her first interview after her son Trigg's death.

Did Emilie Kiser forgive Brady?

Emilie Kiser opens up about her relationship with husband Brady after son's death.(Instagram/ @emiliekiser. )

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Kiser opened up about navigating grief alongside her husband, who was watching Trigg at the time of the accident, saying she questioned from the beginning whether she would ever forgive him, according to USA Today. “I think the biggest thing that really kind of altered literally my brain chemistry and the way I thought about it was: this could have just as easily happened to me,” she said.

Nearly one year after the tragedy, Emilie addressed her relationship with Brady in the comments of a TikTok vlog posted on April 7, responding to a question about how she “healed” and “forgave” him, per People. “You don't heal from the loss, you learn to live with the grief,” she wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} “Lots of therapy and consistently. As well as realization that everyone deserves love, empathy, and forgiveness. And not giving a crap about other peoples opinions, which therapy helps with.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Lots of therapy and consistently. As well as realization that everyone deserves love, empathy, and forgiveness. And not giving a crap about other peoples opinions, which therapy helps with.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Kiser also said she and Brady have worked with various medical professionals to navigate their trauma, including visiting a care farm for animal therapy shortly after Trigg's death, according to USA Today. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kiser also said she and Brady have worked with various medical professionals to navigate their trauma, including visiting a care farm for animal therapy shortly after Trigg's death, according to USA Today. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She said she has come to accept she will never stop grieving. “Everything is going to coexist with the grief,” she said. “You could feel joy and feel so much sadness at the exact same time. You can feel support while also feeling guilty. You can feel sad while also feeling reminiscent on the memories. So many feelings coexist and that is forever.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She said she has come to accept she will never stop grieving. “Everything is going to coexist with the grief,” she said. “You could feel joy and feel so much sadness at the exact same time. You can feel support while also feeling guilty. You can feel sad while also feeling reminiscent on the memories. So many feelings coexist and that is forever.” {{/usCountry}}

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What happened to Trigg Kiser

On May 12, 2025, Trigg was hospitalized after falling into the family's backyard pool in Chandler, Arizona. Emilie was not home at the time as she was out with friends five weeks after giving birth to her second son, Teddy.

But suddenly, her husband Brady called to say Trigg had fallen into the pool and wasn't breathing. And then he died in the hospital six days later, on May 18.

A police report revealed that Brady was all alone home with Trigg and Teddy when the incident occurred and he told police that he was distracted by the baby when he lost sight of Trigg, according to USA Today.

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Surveillance video showed the 3-year-old accidentally fell into the pool after tripping on an inflatable chair. Brady had initially reported losing sight of his son for three to five minutes Police later said video evidence showed Trigg was unsupervised in the backyard for more than nine minutes and was in the water for about seven of those minutes, according to People.

Months later, the Chandler Police Department announced its investigation was complete and recommended Brady be tried for a Class 4 felony charge of child abuse.

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Emilie Kiser turns grief into a mission for water safety

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Kiser has since dedicated herself to drowning prevention awareness, saying, “The biggest lesson is, even if you think it will never happen to you, it can happen to you. It can,” according to USA Today. She urged parents to install pool fences and door alarms and keep handles out of reach.

She also recalled a promise she made to Trigg before he died, to always take care of his younger brother. “That has kept me going,” she said. “I made a promise, I'm going to fulfill it and I'm going to give Teddy the best life I possibly can.”

In a TikTok posted for Water Safety Awareness Month, Kiser called Trigg's death “very preventable".

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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