Did Graham Platner have a Nazi Totenkopf tattoo? All about the Maine Senate candidate's controversy

Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner has been at the center of a string of controversies. One of the most persistent questions surrounding his campaign is about a tattoo on his chest and whether it was a Nazi symbol.

What is the tattoo controversy?

Graham Platner has defended himself against criticism over a tattoo that opponents say resembled a Nazi symbol.(Graham For Maine)

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Platner, a 41-year-old Army veteran and oyster farmer, had a skull and crossbones tattoo on his chest that drew widespread criticism after reports emerged that it resembled a Totenkopf, a symbol which is used by Adolf Hitler's troops in Nazi Germany.

Platner said he was not aware of the connection and first learned about it from “reporters and DC insiders.” “I absolutely would not have gone through life having this on my chest if I knew that and to insinuate that I did is disgusting. I am already planning to get this removed,” he said, per The Hill.

Platner ultimately covered up the tattoo with a new design in late October 2025.

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{{^usCountry}} The controversy was reignited on June 9 when Rep Brandon Gill called on a Southern Poverty Law Centre witness during a congressional hearing, who denounced Platner over the tattoo. And he wrote on X, “I asked the President of the SPLC if Graham Platner's tattoo of a Nazi symbol should disqualify him from serving in the Senate.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The controversy was reignited on June 9 when Rep Brandon Gill called on a Southern Poverty Law Centre witness during a congressional hearing, who denounced Platner over the tattoo. And he wrote on X, “I asked the President of the SPLC if Graham Platner's tattoo of a Nazi symbol should disqualify him from serving in the Senate.” {{/usCountry}}

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Other controversies surrounding Platner

The tattoo was not the only issue. Old Reddit posts surfaced in which he asked "Why don't black people tip?" and described rural White Americans as "actually racist and stupid", per USA Today. He also called himself a “communist” and referred to police officers as “b------s” in other posts. Platner told Pod Save America that the posts were meant to “get a rise out of people” and did not reflect his true beliefs, per The Hill.

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He has also apologized for old Reddit posts that drew criticism. He said he was struggling mentally after returning from military service.

More recently, reports emerged that he had exchanged sexual messages with several women outside his marriage. The New York Times also ran a story based on interviews with women who had dated Platner in the past, with one describing his behavior as “unsettling” and another calling him "toxic." And Platner has denied any allegations involving “physicality,” per USA Today.

However, despite the controversies, Platner is still widely expected to win the Democratic primary. He led the Democratic field with 76% in the latest University of New Hampshire Survey Center poll, per USA Today.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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