Did Jimmy Kimmel get fired? What we know after Trump and Melania's push to cancel him over 'widow' joke

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have demanded ABC and Disney to fire the late-night host Jimmy Kimmel over his joke which he made last week about Melania Trump.

Prez Trump and wife Melania demands Jimmy Kimmel's removal.(Getty Images via AFP)

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During the episode, Kimmel used a fake video that made it appear as though Melania Trump and the couple's son Barron were sitting in his studio audience and then said that “Our First Lady, Melania, is here. Look at Melania, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow.”

Trump’s statement came after his wife posted about the same on the X.

What did Trump and Melania say?

Trump was furious. In a lengthy Truth Social post, he called the joke shocking and described Kimmel as someone who is "in no way funny as attested to by his terrible Television Ratings."

"He showed a fake video of the First Lady, Melania, and our son, Barron, like they were actually sitting in his studio, listening to him speak, which they weren't, and never would be," Trump wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} "He was there for a very obvious and sinister reason," Trump continued. "I appreciate that so many people are incensed by Kimmel's despicable call to violence, and normally would not be responsive to anything that he said but, this is something far beyond the pale," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "He was there for a very obvious and sinister reason," Trump continued. "I appreciate that so many people are incensed by Kimmel's despicable call to violence, and normally would not be responsive to anything that he said but, this is something far beyond the pale," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Melania wrote on X that, “People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Melania wrote on X that, “People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

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“Jimmy Kimmel should be immediately fired by Disney and ABC,” the POTUS wrote

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Also Read: Cole Allen's first court appearance: 5 chilling things to know about WH dinner shooting suspect

So is Kimmel cancelled or fired?

Even though, both President Trump and wife Melania have urged Disney, ABC’s patent company to fire the comedian Jimmy Kimmel. As of Monday, April 27, 2026 Disney had not commented on the calls for Kimmel's firing and he is not cancelled or fired for now.

Kimmel's episode aired two days before a gunman attempted to storm the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday, an attack that authorities say was targeting the president and other top administration officials.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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