Did Jimmy Kimmel just break silence after ABC controversial suspension? Several celebs react ‘Kill it tonight’

Jimmy Kimmel posted on social media for the first time since his late-night program was abruptly removed from ABC's schedule. While Jimmy Kimmel hasn't responded to his remarks on Kirk explicitly, several celebrities including Olivia Wilde, Jennifer Aniston, Ellen Pompeo and Quinta Brunson have liked his post.(AFP)

On Tuesday, the 56-year-old presenter posted an homage on Instagram, which many fans saw as a subliminal critique of the turmoil surrounding his show.

“Missing this guy today,” Kimmel wrote as he shared a picture of himself with the late TV producer Norman Lear, who died in December 2023.

Lear was a strong supporter of free speech and the First Amendment and was most recognized for developing innovative sitcoms like All in the Family and The Jeffersons.

Kimmel made his first public statement since ABC said last week that Jimmy Kimmel Live! will be "pre-empted indefinitely" due to his contentious remarks over the passing of conservative pundit Charlie Kirk.

Variety reports that ABC made the decision in response to threat from Nexstar Media, which runs hundreds of affiliate stations nationwide, to remove Kimmel's show from its schedule.

Also Read: Jimmy Kimmel Live! returns but won’t air in several cities: See full list

Several celebrities react to Kimmel's post

While Kimmel hasn't responded to his remarks on Kirk explicitly, several celebrities including Olivia Wilde, Jennifer Aniston, Ellen Pompeo and Quinta Brunson have liked his post.

“kill it tonight - feel all the love ❤️,” Rosie O'Donnell commented.

Jimmy Kimmel's post

Jimmy Kimmel set to return to the show

Following a brief but significant suspension that ignited a national discussion about the Trump administration's coercive methods and the contemporary boundaries and repercussions of free speech, the ABC late-night host will resume broadcasting on Tuesday.

“Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country,” ABC parent The Walt Disney Co. stated in a statement Monday. “It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive. We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday.”

The action comes after a remarkable week in the media that commenced when Kimmel made a somewhat ambiguous on-air remark about Charlie Kirk's killer on the September 15 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! that could have been interpreted as implying the suspect was a MAGA conservative, even in the face of contradicting evidence. There was a lot of internet criticism once the comment went viral.