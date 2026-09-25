Did Karmelo Anthony's mother say he was ‘stabbed’ in prison? Fact checking viral video

Karmelo Anthony, the convict in the stabbing of Austin Metcalf at a Frisco, Texas track meet in April 2025, is serving 35 years in a Texas prison. His lawyers have filed an appeal with the Dallas Court of Appeals for a new trial, arguing that it was not fair.

Andrew Anthony III and Kala Hayes, parents of Karmelo Anthony, exit following closing arguments in a hearing on Karmelo's motion for a new trial at the Collin County Courthouse in McKinney, Texas, Friday, Aug. 21. (Juan Figueroa/The Dallas Morning)

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The appeal will be registered in October this year, with arguments in the appeal starting later in 2027. But with the developments around the case now almost coming to a standstill after August 2024, hoaxes are taking over the internet.

The most recent of them concerns a viral video which in which Karmelo Anthony's mother allegedly says that her son was stabbed in prison. Anthony is serving a 35-year sentence for the murder of Austin Metcalf at the Wallace Pack Unit (P1) prison of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

HT.com can confirm that the video that claims to show Karmelo Anthony's mother talking about his stabbing in prison is false. No report confirms that the 19-year-old was stabbed in prison.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Karmelo Anthony pictured with guns: 5 shocking details from trial documents on alleged threats, violence and weapons Fact Checking The Viral Video {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Karmelo Anthony pictured with guns: 5 shocking details from trial documents on alleged threats, violence and weapons Fact Checking The Viral Video {{/usCountry}}

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The video seems to have surfaced from the X account Observate. As of this writing, it has been viewed nearly 2 million times.

In the 1.5-minute-long video, a black individual can be seen crying inside a car and talking about an incident with three witnesses. They say that they are "protected by the Black Panthers right now." There is no mention of the Karmelo Anthony incident in what the individual in the video says.

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But the video has been shared by the X account Observate with the caption: "The mother of Karmelo Anthony broke down in TEARS revealing that he was ST*BBED over 10 times while he was on a phone call with her and is currently fighting for his life in the hospital."

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It has no relation to the Karmelo Anthony case and the post is misleading.

Karmelo Anthony Case: Where Does It Stand Now?

Anthony was convicted by a jury on June 9 after a week-long trial. Despite conviction, Anthony's legal team has maintained that he acted in self-defense and filed an appeal just the day after the verdict for a retrial.

Also read: Karmelo Anthony text messages: 5 disturbing revelations amid Austin Metcalf trial - ‘licking blood off blade’

In August 2026, the judge in the case, John Roach, ruled against an appeal. But Judge Roach was recused from the case following comments he made about the verdict in a media interview. Now, the appeal was moved to the Dallas Court of Appeals and proceedings in it will start in October 2027 with the formal registration of the appeal.

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Till then, Anthony will continue serving at Wallace Pack.