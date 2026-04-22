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Did Kash Patel show ‘alcoholic behaviour’? FBI chief faces backlash over report as defamation case is dismissed

FBI Director Kash Patel faces scrutiny after a court dismissed his defamation lawsuit amid reports of excessive drinking and unprofessional behavior.

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 09:15 pm IST
By Prakriti Deb
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FBI Director Kash Patel is facing scrutiny after a US court dismissed one of his defamation lawsuits. This comes amid a separate report accusing him of “alcoholic behavior”.

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel at a news conference at the at the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice building on April 21, 2026 in Washington, DC.(Getty Images via AFP)

The dismissed lawsuit stemmed from remarks by a former FBI assistant director, who claimed Patel had been seen at nightclubs more often than at the bureau’s Washington, DC headquarters. The comment referenced the seventh floor of the Hoover Building, where the FBI leadership sits.

Separately, Patel has filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit against The Atlantic, alleging that its recent article is false and a “malicious hit piece.”

Report raises concerns over conduct

The Atlantic report, authored by Sarah Fitzpatrick, cited multiple unnamed sources who alleged instances of excessive drinking and irregular work patterns.

According to the publication, six individuals claimed that meetings and briefings involving Patel were sometimes rescheduled following late nights. The report also alleged that Patel was seen drinking heavily at private venues in Washington and Las Vegas.

“He should not be FBI director,” Lieu said, adding that Patel “appears to be a raging alcoholic” and should “seek help and treatment.”

His remarks also referenced a viral video showing Patel celebrating with members of the US men’s Olympic hockey team.

White House stands by Patel

Despite the backlash, the White House has defended Patel’s position.

Also Read: Kash Patel sues Atlantic for $250 million: 5 things to know about 19-page suit

Officials cited by The Atlantic described him as a key figure in Donald Trump’s law-and-order team, crediting him with contributing to declining crime rates.

Patel has denied the allegations and continues to challenge media coverage through legal action.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prakriti Deb

Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.

kash patel us news fbi alcohol
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Did Kash Patel show ‘alcoholic behaviour’? FBI chief faces backlash over report as defamation case is dismissed
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