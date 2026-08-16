Did Lindsay Clancy admit to killing the kids? Here's what her legal team argues

Lindsay Clancy is facing three counts of murder in the killings of her children Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months. Amid her trial, Netizens have been searching for information on her legal strategy and whether or not she admitted to killing her children.

Lindsay Clancy, during during her murder trial, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026., in Plymouth, Mass. Josh Reynolds/Pool (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds, Pool) (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)

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Lindsay’s ex-husband, Patrick Clancy, took the stand on the first two days of the trial and testified about finding his kids fatally injured and Lindsay’s struggles with mental health. He said that Lindsay was a “very dedicated” mother who “just had a really hard time being separated from them.”

Did Lindsay Clancy admit to killing the kids?

Lindsay’s defense team has openly admitted that she caused the deaths of her three children. However, she has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Also Read | Is Patrick Clancy going to be investigated? What we know amid online theories about Lindsay Clancy's ex-husband

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{{^usCountry}} The legal team argues that she was suffering from severe postpartum psychosis and was not criminally responsible. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The legal team argues that she was suffering from severe postpartum psychosis and was not criminally responsible. {{/usCountry}}

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According to prosecutors, Lindsay, 35, “acted intentionally, rationally and swiftly” when she fatally strangled her three children at their Duxbury home on January 24, 2023. Her defense attorneys, on the other hand, argued that she is not criminally responsible because she was in the midst of a psychotic episode that stemmed from postpartum mental illness.

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Lindsay was seen sobbing and inconsolable Wednesday afternoon, August 12, when a forensic pathologist testified during her triple murder trial about the traumatic injuries the children suffered in their final moments. The proceedings are taking place in a Plymouth, Massachusetts, courtroom.

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Patrick previously asked the public to forgive Lindsay. In an October 2024 interview with The New Yorker, he said, “I wasn’t married to a monster — I was married to someone who got sick.”

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If convicted of murder, she faces life in prison without parole. In case she is found not guilty due to a lack of criminal responsibility, she would be committed to a state mental health facility.