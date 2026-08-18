Did Lindsay Clancy run 5k on the day she delivered her third child? Psychiatrist Dr. Condie gives ‘unusual’ details

Lindsay Clancy murder trial: The defense summoned psychiatrist Dr. Donald Condie to provide testimony regarding his examination of Lindsay Clancy's complete medical records and the medications she was prescribed.

Lindsay Clancy's trial featured psychiatrist Dr. Donald Condie, who testified about her postpartum depression symptoms.

Dr. Condie stated that Clancy "reported all those symptoms" associated with postpartum depression, such as insomnia, a sense of disconnection from her baby, feelings of isolation, and a deficiency in energy.

Dr. Condie testifies at Lindsay Clancy trial

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Dr. Condie testified that it was "unusual" for Lindsay Clancy to opt to participate in a race on the same day she gave birth to Callan in May 2022.

Kevin Reddington had previously stated that Lindsay Clancy participated in a 5k race weeks after the birth of her younger son, Callan, which contradicts the testimony given on Tuesday that she ran a race on the same day she delivered.

However, last week, while questioning nurse practitioner Rebecca Jollotta, Reddington referred to Clancy running weeks after the birth.

Deep Dive What were the symptoms Lindsay Clancy reported related to postpartum depression? Lindsay Clancy reported symptoms such as insomnia, a sense of disconnection from her baby, feelings of isolation, and a deficiency in energy. Why did Dr. Donald Condie describe Lindsay Clancy's decision to run on the day of her delivery as 'unusual'? Dr. Condie found it 'unusual' for Clancy to choose to participate in a race so soon after giving birth, suggesting it might indicate symptoms of a manic episode. How did Lindsay Clancy's mental health struggles manifest before the deaths of her children? Clancy exhibited signs of worsening mental health, including suicidal thoughts, insomnia, anxiety, and feelings of not being able to cope, as reported by her family.

Clancy's attorney inquired whether some of Clancy's behaviors, particularly regarding exercise, could show symptoms of a manic bipolar episode.

"It’s unusual to decide to run so soon after having a baby," Condie stated. "I believe she ran on the day she delivered her last child, Callan."

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{{^usCountry}} "That’s correct," Reddington said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "That’s correct," Reddington said. {{/usCountry}}

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Dr. Condie recalls another incident

Condie also recalled an instance when Clancy and her then-husband, Patrick Clancy, organized their garage, but he stated it was uncertain whether that behavior was indicative of hypomania.

Condie also verified that Clancy visited the Women and Infants Hospital in Rhode Island but was denied admission.

"They thought she was having complications from medications more than suffering from postpartum issues and therefore was not a great candidate for their program," Condie stated.

Lindsay Clancy trial enters 4th week

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On Monday, the defense commenced its presentation by calling Clancy's mother and sister to testify, along with a colleague from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where Clancy worked as a labor and delivery nurse.

Paula Musgrove, Clancy's mother, informed the jury that in the months leading up to the tragic deaths of Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months, Clancy, aged 36, pleaded for her assistance in caring for the children and confided in her about her declining mental health, stating, "I’m really sick."

Musgrove recounted that she traveled from her residence in Connecticut to support the Clancy family in Duxbury, Massachusetts, "so many times" from the fall of 2022 until the day Clancy took the lives of her children on January 24, 2023.

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