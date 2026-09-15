A post surfacing on X claims that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently announced that anyone with a visa in the US will have it immediately revoked if they mock Charlie Kirk’s assassination. This comes a year after Charlie’s September 10, 2025, murder.

Did Marco Rubio just announce visa revocation for those mocking Charlie Kirk's death? Truth behind online claim (Martin Mejia/Pool via REUTERS) (via REUTERS)

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Commentary Trump Daily Posts wrote on X, “JUST IN: Sec Marco Rubio just announced that anyone that is on a U.S. Visa in the United States that mocks the assassination of Charlie Kirk, will have their Visa immediately revoked and they will be sent back.”

Is this true?

The truth is, Rubio did not make any such recent announcement. A community note under the post reads, “Marco Rubio stated in September 2025 that visas would be revoked for foreigners celebrating or making light of Charlie Kirk's assassination, with some revocations in October 2025. No new announcement was issued around September 14, 2026.”

Also Read | US drag performers mock Charlie Kirk's assassination, spark backlash: ‘They turned a murder into a stage show’

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{{^usCountry}} It was reported in September last year that the Trump administration was "looking at names" of foreigners who celebrated Charlie’s death. When asked by a reporter whether he had begun to revoke the visas of foreigners who celebrated it, President Donald Trump said at the time, per Newsweek, "No, we haven't, but we are looking at names. We don't like that. That's not right." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It was reported in September last year that the Trump administration was "looking at names" of foreigners who celebrated Charlie’s death. When asked by a reporter whether he had begun to revoke the visas of foreigners who celebrated it, President Donald Trump said at the time, per Newsweek, "No, we haven't, but we are looking at names. We don't like that. That's not right." {{/usCountry}}

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"We wouldn't celebrate if something happened on their side, and we don't. These are sick people. These are really deranged people,” he added.

Rubio said at the time that the State Department has “most certainly been denying visas” to people “celebrating Charlie’s death. Rubio claimed that the policy “isn’t just about Charlie Kirk,” per CNN.

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“If you’re a foreigner and you’re out there celebrating the assassination of someone who was speaking somewhere, I mean, we don’t want you in the country,” he said.

Also Read | Erika Kirk issues scathing statement after Charlie Kirk statue vandalized, ‘They thought a bullet would silence…’

“Why would we want to give a visa to someone who think it’s good that someone was murdered in the public square? That’s just common sense to me,” he added.

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau wrote on X at the time, "I want to underscore that foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country. I have been disgusted to see some on social media praising, rationalizing, or making light of the event, and have directed our consular officials to undertake appropriate action. Please feel free to bring such comments by foreigners to my attention."

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Meanwhile, in October 2025, the US Department of State announced in a series of posts on X that six people had their visas revoked after allegedly celebrating Charlie’s death online. The six individuals were from South Africa, Argentina, Germany, Mexico, Brazil and Paraguay, the department said.

Charlie, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Tyler Robinson on September 10, 2025, during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem.