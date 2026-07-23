Did Nolan Wells have his phone on Horn Island? Viral interview challenges online theory: 'No one's getting out of the wa

A viral interview is challenging one of the most debated claims surrounding the disappearance of Nolan Wells, that it was suspicious he allegedly did not have his cell phone with him while on Mississippi's Horn Island.

Nolan Wells was discovered deceased on an island near the Mississippi coast two days following a boating trip with friends to a Fourth of July celebration. (Christine Wonsley/Facebook)

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The clip, shared by social media commentator TJ The Realist, features Warren Hudson speaking with Officer Tatum about boating culture on Horn Island. Hudson argued that the online narrative surrounding Wells' phone overlooks what he says is common practice among people spending the day on boats and in the water.

Why does Warren Hudson say people leave their phones behind?

Responding to speculation over Wells' phone, Hudson said it is typical for visitors to leave their devices on the boat rather than carry them into the water.

"People come out here, especially on the Fourth [of July] and Memorial Day... they come out here to celebrate and people get on the water to be off their phones, first off," Hudson said in the interview.

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{{^usCountry}} He explained that people spending time waist-deep in the water generally avoid carrying their phones because of the risk of damaging them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He explained that people spending time waist-deep in the water generally avoid carrying their phones because of the risk of damaging them. {{/usCountry}}

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"If I'm sitting waist deep in water and all my friends are, everybody's leaving their phone on a boat," he said. "No one's getting out of the water with their phone in their hand unless... it's to take a quick picture."

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Also Read: Independent autopsy of Nolan Wells finds cause of death 'undetermined'; mortician explains head marks

According to Hudson, most photos during such outings are taken while people are still aboard the boat before they enter the water.

Why is carrying a phone in the water uncommon?

Hudson also pointed to practical reasons, saying salt water can permanently damage phones if they are dropped. "If you drop your phone in salt water, most of the time you're not going to get it back," he said.

He added that recent rainfall has made the waters around Horn Island murkier than usual, reducing visibility and making it even more difficult to recover anything that falls overboard.

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"The water's murky right now because there's been a lot of rain. You can't see... the visibility isn't good," Hudson said. He argued that most people only take out their phones briefly for photos before putting them back in a safe place.

"You leave your phone on the boat because you don't want your phone to get wet. That is common sense," he said.

Also Read: Are ‘non-accidental factors’ ruled out in Nolan Wells' death? What forensic pathologist said

What does the viral interview mean for the Nolan Wells case?

The interview has gained traction on social media, where some users say it offers context for a detail that has fueled speculation in Wells' disappearance.

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However, Hudson's remarks reflect his personal experience with boating trips to Horn Island and are not evidence establishing what happened in Wells' case. His comments challenge an online theory but do not verify whether Wells did or did not leave his phone behind under similar circumstances.

Authorities have not publicly stated that the absence of Wells' phone confirms or rules out any particular theory, and the investigation into the case remains ongoing.