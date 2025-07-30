Did Oprah Winfrey refuse to open private Maui road during Hawaii tsunami evacuation? Backlash grows

Oprah Winfrey is facing backlash online over claims that she has not opened her private road connecting Wailea to Kula, Hawaii, as thousands of residents evacuate to higher ground following a tsunami warning. Oprah Winfrey is being slammed over claims that she has not opened her private road in Maui amid Hawaii tsunami evacuation. (Getty Images via AFP)

Videos circulating on social media show massive traffic jams across parts of Hawaii, especially Maui, as people attempt to flee low-lying areas.

Some users allege that “Oprah is still refusing to open her private road,” which they claim could ease congestion and help people evacuate faster.

However, Hindustan Times could not independently verify these allegations.

Social media reactions

One person wrote, “Oprah won’t open her private road from Wailea to Kula, Hawaii, which would make it much easier for locals to get to higher ground. Massive Traffic in Maui with thousands trying to escape the massive Tsunami coming. Open the road Oprah.”

Another wrote, “Oprah Winfrey reportedly refused to open her private road from Wailea to Kula—a potentially life-saving route for many coastal residents attempting to evacuate as tsunami rapidly approaches Maui.”

A third person commented, “Why ON EARTH would you choose to not open your own private road that would allow people to get to higher ground safely Be a hero (or just a decent human) and open the road Oprah Winfrey. Do the right thing.”

Another person wrote, “Wait, so people are trapped with their kids in gridlock and Oprah’s private road is just… chilling? Hopefully it’s open soon or these people find another way to get to higher ground. Scary.”

Oprah Winfrey homes in Hawaii

Oprah Winfrey owns several properties on the island of Maui, Hawaii, spanning nearly 1,000 acres, realtor.com reported.

She first purchased two parcels in the Kula region in 2002 and 2003, totaling 163 acres. She later developed them into a modern farmhouse retreat.

Over the years, Winfrey expanded her holdings with additional land acquisitions in both Kula and Hana, including approximately 870 acres of agricultural land.