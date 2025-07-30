‘We’re expecting a 15-ft tsunami’: Chaos in Hawaii as roads clog, residents flee in panic

Panic and confusion gripped Hawaii on Wednesday after a massive 8.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, triggering tsunami warnings across the Pacific. Residents scrambled for safety, with gridlocked roads and urgent pleas for help as fears of a 15-foot tsunami loomed, prompting mass evacuations and social media updates.(X/Unsplash)

The early morning quake was so powerful that it was felt around the entire region and triggered mass evacuations and panic scenes on the coastlines of Japan, Russia and the U.S. West Coast.

The USGS has reported that the quake was shallow in depth and with such intensity that it caused tsunami waves up to 13 feet (4 meters) striking the Kamchatka coast. Following the ripple effect, warnings and alerts lit up mobile phones and emergency systems across Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and parts of California.

ALSO READ| Did Oprah Winfrey refuse to open private Maui road during Hawaii tsunami evacuation? Backlash grows

Hawaiians flee to higher ground amid tsunami warning

Now, in Hawaii, gridlocked roads, wailing sirens, and crowds of residents rushing to higher ground painted a picture of chaos as people scrambled for safety.

“My parents live right on the beach in Honolulu and are expecting 15 ft tsunami to hit in 2 hours… please please keep my family in your prayers tonight,” one resident wrote in a plea for support.

Social media was flooded with real-time updates and posts. “This is what it looks like when you can’t escape an island as a tsunami approaches. Gridlocked roads. Sirens wailing. No way out except up. Hawaii is under full tsunami warning. This is the nightmare scenario,” another shared.

“Friend is in Hawaii and sent me this photo of people at the store trying to grab supplies after the tsunami warning,” one user shared.

“Praying for my grandson in Hawaii as a tsunami bears down on the Islands caused by an earthquake in Russia. Impact expected at 1:15 am ET,” wrote NYT bestselling author Roger Stone.

ALSO READ| Evacuations underway in Hawaii, Japan, and Russia amid tsunami warning; Fukushima nuclear workers evacuated

“Traffic is at a near standstill in Honolulu as residents attempt to flee to higher ground ahead of the approaching tsunami. Pray for Hawaii. 🙏” one shared.

“Roads on Maui are GRIDLOCKED as people try to escape the incoming Tsunami,” another posted.