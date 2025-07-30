Hawaii tsunami warning updates: Evacuation underway in Honolulu as sirens sound; waves may arrive soon

Evacuations are currently underway across parts of Hawaii after a powerful 8.8-magnitude earthquake struck Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, prompting a tsunami warning for the islands. Lifeguards stand next to a red and white flag used for tsunami warnings as much of coastal Japan went on alert following a 8.8 magnitude quake in the sea off eastern Russia, along Tokyo Bay in Chiba City, (AFP)

Oʻahu coastline evacuated

Officials ordered immediate evacuations along major coastal areas of Oʻahu, including parts of Honolulu.

"Take Action! Destructive tsunami waves are expected," Honolulu's Department of Emergency Management said on social media.

Sirens sound, residents urged to seek higher grounds

Tsunami warning sirens are reportedly blaring across Honolulu, according to the Associated Press. Residents have been instructed to evacuate to higher ground or move to at least the fourth floor of a building 10 stories or taller.

Photos and videos show ongoing evacuation

Images circulating on social media show residents leaving low-lying areas, particularly in and around Honolulu, as the warning takes effect.

Coast Guard orders all vessels to leave port

The U.S. Coast Guard has directed all vessels across the Hawaiian Islands to leave port immediately, per a statement posted on X by Hawaii’s Department of Transportation.

Island-specific updates

Kauaʻi: Officials urge the public to avoid Hanalei to allow smooth evacuation; Wailua Bridge remains open.

Oʻahu: Likelike Highway (townbound) has reopened; Kolekole Pass is open to help evacuate the Leeward Coast. Nanakuli Contraflow has been shut down.

Maui: State Highways crews are staging vehicles and equipment in preparation.

Molokaʻi: Kalaupapa Airport staff are preparing to evacuate to the lighthouse.

Big Island: Hilo Airport has suspended commercial operations to support evacuations from Keaukaha.

Official forecast: When could waves arrive?

According to the U.S. Tsunami Warning System, “Based on all available data, a tsunami may have been generated by this earthquake that could be destructive on coastal areas even far from the epicenter. An investigation is underway to determine if there is a tsunami threat to Hawaii.”

“If tsunami waves impact Hawaii, the estimated earliest arrival of the first tsunami wave is: 7:17 p.m. HST, Tuesday, July 29, 2025. Further messages will be issued hourly or sooner as conditions warrant until the threat to Hawaii has passed.”