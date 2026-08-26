Lindsay Clancy's lawyer, Kevin Reddington, was asked about online speculation regarding Patrick Clancy killing the three children. The question came as Patrick's ex-wife, Lindsay, stands accused of killing Cora, Dawson, and Callan, and is facing trial in Massachusetts as a result.

Defense attorney Kevin Reddington expresses frustration amid his cross-examination during the Lindsay Clancy trial. (REUTERS)

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With the proceedings nearing an end, Lindsay's lawyer was asked outside the courtroom about his opinion on the online buzz surrounding Patrick. Since the trial began, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding Patrick and his new wife Dr Rachel Danis. Amid heightened public scrutiny, Patrick's lawyers issued a statement about online speculation having ‘real life consequences’.

Conservative political commentator Cam Higby posed the question to Reddington. Sharing the video, he wrote “Lindsay Clancy defense attorney Kevin Reddington DISMISSES theories that Patrick Clancy killed the children.”

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{{^usCountry}} However, in the video, Reddington did not outright junk the speculations. Rather, he crafted a measured reply to represent his client's best interests. Here's what Reddington said on online speculations of Patrick Clancy killing the children. What Kevin Reddington said about Patrick Clancy? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, in the video, Reddington did not outright junk the speculations. Rather, he crafted a measured reply to represent his client's best interests. Here's what Reddington said on online speculations of Patrick Clancy killing the children. What Kevin Reddington said about Patrick Clancy? {{/usCountry}}

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Kevin Reddington was asked if he had ‘any comment’ on ‘rumors regarding Patrick’. To this, the lawyer replied “No, I don't deal in rumors.”

Higby then asked Reddington if he thought there were any credibility to the theories about Patrick. To this, Lindsay's lawyer replied that he had ‘enough to worry about’ with his client, without having to worry about rumors surrounding Patrick.

Also Read | Lindsay Clancy trial update: Chris Benoit finds support online as fears about ‘copycat’ killings grow

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Several people reacted to this and pointed out that Reddington had chosen a more neutral response and not really ‘dismissed’ anything, as Higby wrote in the post. "That's literally not what he said. He said he has enough to worry about with Lindsay without worrying about rumors about Patrick. He did not "dismiss" theories he chose not to engage with reporters about them. That's a pretty big difference," one commented. Another added “Im not on any “side”, but did you really think he was gonna say “yep Patrick did it”…of course not. Lol. His job is to defend Lindsay.”

Meanwhile, Reddington made his displeasure with the Lindsay Clancy investigation evident in another byte given to reporter Lauren Conlin.

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What did Reddington say about Lindsay Clancy case?

Dr. Gregory Saathoff was a witness called by the prosecution who said it was difficult or laborious to crush up pills. When Reddington was asked if he agreed with this opinion, Lindsay Clancy's lawyer said “Why don’t you ask the police who never tested it.”

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Notably, Lindsay Clancy's lawyers said she does not deny carrying out the physical acts that caused the deaths. However, they are arguing Lindsay be found not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility.