Did Patrick Clancy lie about Lindsay Clancy in 911 call? Lawyer Kevin Reddington drops bombshell revelation - video

Lindsay Clancy's lawyer dropped a bombshell revelation about the 911 call ex-husband Patrick Clancy made after he found their children – Cora, Dawson, and Callan, dead in the basement of their house. Lindsay is now on trial, accused of killing her kids on January 24, 2023.

Lindsay Clancy's lawyer, Kevin Reddington, was asked about Patrick Clancy's 911 call after he found the kids dead in the basement. (AP Pool)

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The trial is nearing an end and the verdict will be announced now after jury deliberations. Lindsay's side has not denied her actions in killing the kids but they have argued that she was not criminally responsible due to postpartum psychosis and heavy medications at the time. The judge has also instructed jurors that they can consider a manslaughter charge in the Lindsay Clancy case.

Thus, Lindsay's state of mind is of importance in the trial and one of the first indicators was the 911 call from Patrick Clancy when he discovered Lindsay in the backyard after she tried to kill herself and then found the kids strangled to death in the basement. Lindsay's lawyer, Kevin Reddington, was asked about this call as he was exiting the courtroom.

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{{^usCountry}} “Confusion about what Lindsay Clancy said after Patrick arrived home. Psychiatrist said she spoke about trying to kill herself. 911 call doesn't portray that,” NewsNation's Brian Entin wrote, sharing the video of the interaction. What Lindsay Clancy's lawyer said about 911 call {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Confusion about what Lindsay Clancy said after Patrick arrived home. Psychiatrist said she spoke about trying to kill herself. 911 call doesn't portray that,” NewsNation's Brian Entin wrote, sharing the video of the interaction. What Lindsay Clancy's lawyer said about 911 call {{/usCountry}}

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Reddington was asked if Lindsay spoke when she was on the ‘ground outside’, indicating that this was after she had jumped out of the window in an attempt to kill herself.

“The psychiatrist said that Patrick said she did…” the reporter continued to ask. To this, Reddington made it clear that he did not believe the psychiatrist's account of events. “I wouldn't believe him if he said in the middle of a blizzard that it was snowing.” Reddington added that he did not care what the psychiatrist said.

Also Read | Lindsay Clancy: Viral video of Massachusetts mom ‘staring down’ jury sparks buzz, ‘Straight out of a horror movie’

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Reddington clarified that it was clear on tape that Lindsay was unable to speak at the time. She just ‘moaned and made grunting noises,’ her lawyer shared with the media. When asked why Patrick would ‘say that’, Reddington shot back with “How do I know?”.

Thus, Reddington cast doubt on the psychiatrist's version of events but did not outright blame Patrick Clancy. Rather, he said he did not know why Patrick may have said that as the psychiatrist claimed.

Full transcript of Patrick Clancy's 911 call

Here is a summary transcript of the 911 call, as provided by journalist Amy Leigh on X.

​Dispatch: Explain how she tried to commit suicide... Where is she now? Stay awake. How old is she?

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Patrick: 31–33.

​Dispatch: Is she awake?

Patrick: Yes.

​Dispatch: Is she breathing?

Patrick: Yeah.

Patrick: Lindsay, what did you do to your neck?

​Dispatch: She’s talking. When?

Patrick: Last half hour.

​Dispatch: How far did she fall?

Patrick: 20 feet.

​Dispatch: Is she responding normally?

Patrick: A little bit.

​Patrick: Wake up.

​Dispatch: What part of the body was injured?

​Patrick: Neck. She’s breathing. Lindsay, look at me look at me.

Dispatch: Are there weapons?

​Patrick: I don’t see any.

​Dispatch: Where are the kids?

(Multiple voices in background)

Dispatch: Do not move her.

​Patrick: Open your eyes... Lindsay, look at me. Open your eyes.

​Dispatch: I’m going to tell you how to stop the bleeding.

​Patrick: It’s not bleeding open wounds. She’s in the backyard.​Dispatch: Is there something on her neck? A knife or something. Can you put pressure on it?

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Patrick: No.

Patrick: Lindsay, wake up. Put pressure on the cut. Lindsay, look at me say my name.

​Dispatch: She’s conscious. Don’t move her. Tell her to be still.

(Background whimpering; sirens in distance)

​Dispatch: I’m going to stay on the line with you. Is there a fence?

​Patrick: Right here, right here. I need you to stay and go check on my kids.

​Dispatch: Hello?

(Footsteps echo as Patrick runs inside)

​Patrick: Guys? Guys? Oh no... Oh no!

(Screaming and gasping)

​Patrick: "OH MY GOD!"

​Dispatch: Hello... what’s going on?

Patrick: Basement. Basement. OH MY GOD!

​Dispatch: Hello? Hello?

(Screaming and crying on the line)

​Patrick: "AHHHHH, SHE KILLED THE KIDS!!!"

​Patrick: Oh my God!