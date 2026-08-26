Did Pete Hegseth really fire Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George over Kid Rock?

Army Chief of Staff General Randy George emphasized the necessity of investigating whether the Pentagon breached protocol following a military flyby around the Tennessee residence of MAGA musician Kid Rock, coinciding with a "No Kings" protest, reported The Washington Post. Shortly thereafter, he was dismissed.

Gen. Randy George's dismissal as Army Chief of Staff is linked to an investigation into an unauthorized military flyby near Kid Rock's home. (REUTERS)

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It has been reported that General Chris LaNeve, the Army's second-in-command, counseled George to abandon the investigation at the request of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The report comes as the Pentagon did not provide a specific explanation for his dismissal in April.

Did Pete Hegseth want to halt military's probe?

Days prior to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's unexpected dismissal of Gen. Randy George as Army chief of staff in April, the four-star general was informed by his deputy, Gen. Chris LaNeve, that the Pentagon chief wished to halt the military's investigation into an unauthorized helicopter flyby over the rock musician's estate in Tennessee, according to three individuals familiar with the situation who spoke to the Washington Post.

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{{^usCountry}} This account, revealed for the first time, introduces a new layer to the enigma surrounding George's removal — and places LaNeve, who is currently competing to permanently succeed George, directly in the midst of the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This account, revealed for the first time, introduces a new layer to the enigma surrounding George's removal — and places LaNeve, who is currently competing to permanently succeed George, directly in the midst of the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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George aimed to adhere to standard procedures and assess if safety regulations were breached during the March 28 flyby of Kid Rock's estate, according to sources.

LaNeve, the Army's second-in-command, said that Hegseth opposed the continuation of the review. However, George subsequently expressed to his colleagues that he was concerned about the conversation.

What happened during No Kings protest?

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The flyby took place on March 28, featuring two AH-64 Apache helicopters hovering over a "No Kings" protest in Nashville, Tennessee, prior to executing maneuvers adjacent to Kid Rock's mansion in the vicinity.

The Army temporarily grounded the helicopter crews involved until Hegseth intervened personally and declared that the soldiers would face no repercussions. "No punishment. No investigation. Carry on, patriots," Hegseth stated on X at that time. Several weeks later, he and musician Kid Rock enjoyed a helicopter ride funded by taxpayers.

Although Hegseth and the Pentagon have yet to provide a specific reason for George's dismissal, his unwillingness to overlook potential violations may have contributed to the decision. George is among several senior military officials who have been abruptly terminated by Hegseth throughout his time in office.

What did Hegseth spokesperson say

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Sean Parnell, Hegseth's spokesperson, characterized the recent reports as a ""regurgitating" of a "tired, old story," while Hegseth referred to LaNeve as exactly the type of leader the U.S. Army requires at this moment.

Officials at the Pentagon have stated that they are working in conjunction with our Senate partners to determine the appropriate timing for a formal nomination.

Since January 2025, Hegseth has dismissed over twenty senior officers, many of whom — including Mingus — were considered viable candidates for the chief-of-staff position prior to their departures.