Did San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins 'threaten' to arrest Hasan Piker? Truth behind viral X post

A viral post circulating on X claims that Brooke Jenkins, the District Attorney of San Francisco, said that political commentator Hasan Piker would be arrested if he entered the city.

Viral claim about Hasan Piker’s arrest in San Francisco is false.(Bloomberg)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The post reads:

“As District Attorney of San Francisco, it is my solemn duty to safeguard this city for its people and posterity. If Hasan Piker (@hasanthehun) enters San Francisco city limits, he will be immediately arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

"We have a zero tolerance policy for theft committed by liberals. If Hasanabi sneaks in and doesn't "play by the rules" (steals) then I will have @JConrBOrtega use enhanced interrogation methods on him until he reveals the location of Hamas' leaders," it added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} However, Grok verified that it is fake and comes from an impersonation/parody account, "No real charges, it's satire from a parody account riffing on the real DA's tough-on-crime stance vs. Hasan Piker's left-wing critiques of SF policy. No opinion article (or any speech) triggers arrest here. First Amendment protects it all. The "ban" is just a meme." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Grok verified that it is fake and comes from an impersonation/parody account, "No real charges, it's satire from a parody account riffing on the real DA's tough-on-crime stance vs. Hasan Piker's left-wing critiques of SF policy. No opinion article (or any speech) triggers arrest here. First Amendment protects it all. The "ban" is just a meme." {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: Why was Gen V cancelled? The real reasons Amazon axed The Boys spinoff after two seasons

What is the context of the post?

The claim seems to appear to be linked to a discussion involving Hasan Piker in a New York Times Opinion podcast called “The Opinions,” about “microlooting,” where small-scale theft from large corporations was debated though there is no direct evidence to it.

During that discussion, Piker made controversial remarks, including:

"I’m pro stealing from big corporations, because they steal quite a bit more from their own workers."

"If someone needs the food; they should absolutely steal it."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: Who is Nahida S Bristy? Mystery deepens as USF student remains missing after friend found dead

At the same time, he also clarified his personal actions:

"I personally don’t really care... I never do it."

Other speakers in the discussion also debated the idea, with mixed views. For example:

"It’s neither very significant as a moral wrong, nor is it significant in any way as protest or direct action."

“Any successful direct action in history has to be ostentatious... and this is sort of necessarily individual and hidden.”

However, the claim in the viral post is not real and comes from a parody account.

Hasan Piker’s twitch bans history

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Hasan Piker has faced multiple suspensions on Twitch, according to Dexerto. His last ban came on January 29, 2026 during a live stream, though Twitch has not confirmed the exact reason or duration. Hasan suggested it may be linked to his comments, which Dexerto noted could fall under the platform’s “hateful conduct” rules. This was his first ban of 2026 which adds to six previous suspensions, most of which lasted about a day.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON