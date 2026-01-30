Hasan Piker Twitch ban: Why the political streamer was suspended again – reasons revealed
Hasan Piker has been banned from Twitch again, marking his first suspension of 2026.
Political commentator and Twitch streamer Hasan Piker has once again been banned from the streaming platform, marking his first suspension of 2026 and adding to a history of prior bans, according to Dexerto.
Hasan’s Twitch account was taken offline at around 7 pm PT on January 29, 2026, while he was in the middle of a live broadcast. During the stream, he was discussing a recent murder in the United States.
The suspension came without an official statement from Twitch about its duration.
Shortly after the ban, Hasan addressed the situation on X, suggesting that his commentary on the incident may have prompted the enforcement action.
What triggered the ban
While Twitch has not officially confirmed the specific reason, Dexerto noted that Hasan’s comments appear to align with a listed example of prohibited “hateful” language in Twitch’s Community Guidelines.
The platform specifically cites certain uses of the term “zionist” as a violation, and Hasan’s remarks reportedly included that.
The exact duration of the ban is currently unclear. Most of Hasan’s prior bans on Twitch have lasted only a single day, though two previous suspensions extended to a full week, according to tracking cited by Dexerto.
Hasan’s history with Twitch bans
This is not Hasan’s first run-in with Twitch; the streamer has faced six total bans previously.
In March 2025, he was suspended for 24 hours after making heated comments that he later acknowledged were excessive, saying: “Ok, so obviously I shouldn’t have used hyperbolic language, and there’s definitely some ownership I must take.”
Despite these interruptions, Hasan has typically returned quickly to streaming, often resuming broadcasts to tens of thousands of viewers once bans are lifted, Dexerto reported.
Twitch has yet to issue a public comment on this latest suspension.
