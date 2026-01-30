Hasan Piker Twitch ban: Why the political streamer was suspended again – reasons revealed

Political commentator and Twitch streamer Hasan Piker has once again been banned from the streaming platform, marking his first suspension of 2026 and adding to a history of prior bans, according to Dexerto. Piker has faced six total bans on Twitch previously. (Bloomberg)

Hasan’s Twitch account was taken offline at around 7 pm PT on January 29, 2026, while he was in the middle of a live broadcast. During the stream, he was discussing a recent murder in the United States.

The suspension came without an official statement from Twitch about its duration.

Shortly after the ban, Hasan addressed the situation on X, suggesting that his commentary on the incident may have prompted the enforcement action.