Did Tiger Woods lash out at Kamala Harris over ‘fake Black accent’? Golfer's fans jump to defend him as Uncle Luke fumes

While Kamala Harris is being called out by MAGA for her “fake” accent, a purported statement from Tiger Woods disparaging Democratic presidential candidate has gone viral on social media. “Kamala's fake black accent is embarrassing and extremely offensive. - Tiger Woods," tweeted X user @PGATUOR.(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

The quote comes at a time when videos of Harris speaking at campaign events in Pittsburgh and Detroit on Labor Day went viral on social media.

Trump War Room shared two recordings of Harris, saying that the US VP delivered the exact same phrase in a speech in Detroit and Pittsburgh. “Let's see if you can spot the difference,” they asked the followers.

Greg Price, a conservative media pundit, also shared video of Harris' speech, pointing out “two entirely different accents” and calling her “the fakest human being that has ever lived.”

Meanwhile, Internet personality Dom Lucre claimed that Harris had altered her speech to accommodate Black people.

Also Read: Melania Trump ‘wants Kamala Harris to win’ the elections, claims fired Trump aide: ‘She hates…’

Did Tiger Woods accuse Harris of using ‘fake Black accent’?

Meanwhile, an X user named @PGATUOR shared a quote allegedly made by the professional golfer.

“Kamala's fake black accent is embarrassing and extremely offensive. - Tiger Woods,” it states.

The viral post has received over 5 million views and 173K likes. However, the quote has been refuted. The bio section of the page mentions that the original poster is a well-known satirist and parody account. The account also referred to itself as the golf version of The Onion and The Babylon Bee, well-known parody and fake news websites with humorous content.

Uncle Luke reacted to Woods' fake comments regarding Harris and blasted the American golfer over his hypocrisy. Following this, several people informed the rapper that the quote was phony.

In the comment sections, some Harris supporters blasted Woods, with on saying, “Tiger Woods is a disgrace. A man who never admit that he’s black only get with Karen’s.”

“I’m willing to bet money Tiger Woods never said this,” one of the golfer's fan said.

“Tiger never said that. This account is satire. Tiger Woods himself doesn’t claim to be black so he wouldn’t be an authority and probably doesn’t care either way,” another added.