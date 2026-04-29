...
Discord down: Users report ‘stuck on loading,’ app not opening amid widespread outage
Discord down: Users report ‘stuck on loading,’ app not opening amid widespread outage
Updated on: Apr 29, 2026 01:08 am IST
Advertisement
Discord is down for thousands of users across the United States, with outage reports beginning around 3:25 p.m. EDT Tuesday, according to Downdetector. Users say the app is “stuck on loading” or not opening. By 3:33 p.m. EDT, more than 15,000 reports had been logged.
One user reported, "Cant even send msgs in discord."
Another wrote, "Anyone has the same problem like some servers dont load and looks like u got ban."
A third person wrote, "I have multiple servers that just disappeared."
Another user expressed, "So, I'm not the only one with missing servers? Great Discord."
Another added, "God damnit discord, your going to the timeout corner."
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Advertisement{{/htLoading}}
{{#usCountry}}
{{/usCountry}}