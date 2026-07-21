Disney and Kraft Heinz sign multiyear strategic alliance for parks, movies, TV and cruises

Disney and Kraft Heinz have signed a new long-term partnership. The two companies announced a multiyear "strategic alliance" that will cover entertainment, food and real-world experiences. The financial details of the deal have not been shared. Both companies did not reveal how much the partnership is worth.

Disney and Kraft Heinz have signed a multiyear strategic alliance to bring food brands into Disney parks, cruises, movies, TV shows.(Unsplash - representational image) (Unsplash )

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The partnership will bring Kraft Heinz brands into Disney's world. This includes Disney movies, TV shows, theme parks, cruise ships and other entertainment platforms, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Ten Kraft Heinz brands are part of the deal. Some of the biggest names include Heinz ketchup, Philadelphia cream cheese and Kraft Mac & Cheese. Visitors at Disney parks will see Kraft Heinz products more often. These brands will get special placement at Walt Disney World in Orlando and Disneyland in Anaheim.

Disney parks to get Kraft Heinz products

Disney Cruise Line guests will also be part of the partnership. Kraft Heinz products will be available on Disney cruises sailing from North America. The companies will introduce new food options. Disney parks will add new menu items using Kraft Heinz products. Condiment stations inside Disney parks will also be upgraded. Guests can expect new Kraft Heinz sauce and condiment stations across the parks.

Disney movies and TV brand deals

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{{^usCountry}} Kraft Heinz will also appear at Disney's D23 fan event. The company plans to showcase sauces from its "sauce vault" during the event. The partnership goes beyond food. Kraft Heinz products could also appear inside Disney movies and television shows through brand placements, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The companies are exploring advertising opportunities too. Kraft Heinz could become part of Disney's coverage of major events, including ESPN's broadcast of next year's Super Bowl. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kraft Heinz will also appear at Disney's D23 fan event. The company plans to showcase sauces from its "sauce vault" during the event. The partnership goes beyond food. Kraft Heinz products could also appear inside Disney movies and television shows through brand placements, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The companies are exploring advertising opportunities too. Kraft Heinz could become part of Disney's coverage of major events, including ESPN's broadcast of next year's Super Bowl. {{/usCountry}}

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Why Disney and Kraft Heinz teamed up

Kraft Heinz says the goal is to reach families during everyday moments. Chief Marketing Officer Todd Kaplan said Disney experiences like movies, TV, parks and cruises bring people together, making them the right place for Kraft Heinz brands, as noted by The Hollywood Reporter.

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Kaplan said the companies want to connect with fans wherever they are. That could be inside a Disney park, on a cruise, at a Disney hotel or even while families are watching Disney content at home. The companies are planning storytelling-based campaigns. These will include collaborations inspired by Disney's famous franchises and major sporting events.

Many details are still being worked out. Kaplan said both companies will decide over time which products, movies, TV shows and experiences fit best under the long-term partnership. Kraft Heinz says the long-term deal gives both companies flexibility. The partnership allows them to keep creating new ideas over several years instead of launching everything at once, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter. Kaplan said the goal is to fully connect Kraft Heinz with Disney's entertainment ecosystem. He said both companies want to create new business opportunities and more value through the partnership.

Disney and Kraft Heinz future plans

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Disney says both companies share similar values. Becca Vodnoy, Senior Vice President of Corporate Alliances at Disney, said the company works with trusted brands that help families create meaningful experiences together, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter. Disney believes Kraft Heinz fits naturally with its family-focused brand. Vodnoy said both companies will build creative experiences across Disney destinations, platforms and fan touchpoints.

Kaplan said generations of families have grown up watching Disney movies while also eating Kraft Mac & Cheese or using Heinz ketchup at home. According to Kaplan, the deal is not creating a new connection but strengthening an existing one. He said both brands are already part of everyday family traditions and memories. The partnership is one of the biggest brand collaborations in recent years. It combines one of America's biggest entertainment companies with one of its largest food companies across films, TV, sports, theme parks, cruises and live events.