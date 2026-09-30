Disney layoffs: New CEO announces major job cuts in HR and tech roles - 5 things to know

The Walt Disney Company is implementing workforce reductions affecting nearly 300 employees as part of its most recent restructuring initiative since Chief Executive Officer Josh D'Amaro assumed leadership earlier in the year, according to a person with knowledge of the situation, as per CNBC.

Disney latest layoffs: 5 things to know

According to the CNBC source, who requested anonymity due to lack of authorization to make public statements, the preponderance of these reductions targeted positions within human resources and technology departments. The company's television division and motion picture studio remain unaffected by the ongoing staff reductions, as per Deadline. The job cuts are comparatively less drastic than the April workforce reductions implemented by Disney, which eliminated 1,000 positions shortly following D'Amaro's assumption of the CEO role from Bob Iger. Throughout the summer months, Disney also terminated employment for several hundred personnel across Pixar, National Geographic, and ESPN divisions. Disney operates as an extensive multinational corporation that maintained a workforce exceeding 231,000 individuals as of the conclusion of fiscal year 2025. Of this total, 172,000 employees are based within the United States, while 59,000 represent the international workforce.

Disney layoffs under CEO Josh D'Amaro

Disney's job cuts are set to affect nearly 300 employees amid ongoing restructuring led by CEO Josh D'Amaro. (AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In April, Disney announced plans to eliminate approximately 1,000 positions as D'Amaro undertook a restructuring of its enterprise marketing operations, according to CNBC reporting at that time. Additional workforce reductions were implemented in July, during which the organization decreased its employee count by several hundred across various corporate departments, including Pixar, ESPN, Disney Entertainment Television, and Disney's studio divisions, as documented by multiple media outlets. The preponderance of these reductions were concentrated within Pixar and National Geographic.

Also Read: Spotify outage cause: Why isn't Spotify working right now? Music streaming app down for thousands of users

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} During its August earnings presentation, Disney disclosed forthcoming cost reduction initiatives, stating the organization was examining strategies to optimize expenditures. Meanwhile, Disney commenced offering accelerated retirement incentive packages to senior-level executives with extended tenure at the company. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During its August earnings presentation, Disney disclosed forthcoming cost reduction initiatives, stating the organization was examining strategies to optimize expenditures. Meanwhile, Disney commenced offering accelerated retirement incentive packages to senior-level executives with extended tenure at the company. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“We remain highly focused on reducing costs across the enterprise to create incremental capacity to invest for growth and are evaluating a variety of levers, including reductions in labor and SG&A,” Disney stated in that report. “We are mid-stream in this work and will provide future updates on progress.”

Disney under Josh D'Amaro: All on ‘One Disney’ move

D'Amaro assumed the position of Chief Executive Officer at Disney in March, succeeding long-serving chief executive Bob Iger, and has established a strategic initiative referred to as "One Disney" designed to enhance coordination among the company's diverse divisions and consolidate complementary business units.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The objective is to establish an integrated operational framework that synthesizes Disney's intellectual property across its film, streaming, theme park, consumer goods, gaming, and sports divisions, according to D'Amaro's statements.

Disney, alongside other established media enterprises, stands at a critical juncture as streaming and digital entertainment reshape the conventional media sector. To remain competitive and pursue strategic investments, the company has implemented cost reduction measures and organizational restructuring across its divisions.