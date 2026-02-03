Josh D'Amaro pay package: Will new Disney CEO get paid more than Bob Iger?

As Josh D'Amaro is set to assume the role of CEO at Disney, he is expected to receive a pay package totaling approximately $38 million. Josh D'Amaro, Disney Experiences Chairman, who was named the next CEO of The Walt Disney Company, and Dana Walden, Co-Chairman of Disney Entertainment, who has been named next President and Chief Creative Officer, pose for a picture with CEO of The Walt Disney Company Bob Iger and James P. Gorman, chairperson of Disney, (via REUTERS)

This remuneration consists of an annual base salary of $2.5 million, along with a one-time award of $9.75 million upon his appointment to the position.

According to his new contract, D'Amaro will be entitled to a long-term stock incentive amounting to $26.2 million for every year he serves as CEO. In addition, he is eligible for an annual bonus of 250 percent of his base salary, contingent upon achieving specific performance objectives.

D’Amaro, the chairman of the company’s experiences division, is poised to assume the role of CEO beginning March 18.

D’Amaro will take over from Iger, who will once again step down from the top position, three years after his return to the company in 2022.

What is Bob Iger's pay package at Disney? At that time, Iger will transition to a senior advisory role for the company and will remain on the board until the conclusion of 2026. As of 2025, Iger's pay package amounted to $45.8 million, which included a $1 million salary, $21 million in stock awards, $14 million in option awards, $7.25 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation, and $2.6 million in other compensation.

D’Amaro’s appointment follows an extensive search process that spanned several years. The search was conducted by the succession planning committee of the Disney board, chaired by Gorman, who initiated his own search for a successor following his 18-year tenure as CEO of Morgan Stanley. The committee comprises directors Mary Barra, Jeremy Darroch, and Calvin McDonald.

During fiscal 2025, the succession planning committee convened on five occasions. It provided reports to the entire board at each scheduled meeting and allocated time to meet without Iger in attendance when deemed necessary. In addition, it engaged in discussions regarding succession with Iger present at least once annually.