Bob Iger family and net worth: All on his wife Willow Bay and children amid Disney exit

Disney has declared that Bob Iger will be stepping down, with Josh D’Amaro, the chairman of Disney Experiences, set to assume the role of the new CEO. Bob Iger, who is married to Willow Bay, has a net worth of $690 million. (REUTERS)

Investors, industry experts, and observers have eagerly anticipated the announcement regarding who will assume leadership of one of the most renowned companies in the US. This appointment signifies the second occasion in six years that Disney has chosen a successor to Iger — his earlier selection, parks chief Bob Chapek, turned into a public spectacle of corporate governance, leading to Iger regaining the CEO position and delaying his retirement.

Bob Iger's exit: Josh D’Amaro to take over as Disney CEO D’Amaro’s appointment will take effect on March 18 during Disney’s annual meeting. Iger will continue to serve as a senior advisor and board member until his retirement from the company on December 31.

Iger is widely recognized for his extensive time as the CEO of The Walt Disney Company, during which he managed one of the most significant transformations in the company's history. He started his professional journey in the 1970s at ABC, gradually advancing through various programming and management positions. Following Disney's acquisition of ABC in 1996, Iger ascended to a senior executive role within Disney, ultimately becoming president and COO in 2000, and succeeding Michael Eisner as CEO in 2005.

With Bob Iger's exit as Disney CEO, people are keen to know about his family and net worth. Here is all we know about his marriage, wife and children.

Bob Iger family's and net worth Iger, who has been married twice, shares two daughters with his first wife, Kathleen Susan. He is currently married to Willow Bay, a former television journalist who currently serves as the dean of a prestigious university.

In 1995, Bob wed journalist and educator Willow Bay. They have also have two children together: Robert and William.

By 2017, Willow had assumed the role of dean at the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, having previously held the position of director at the institution. Throughout the years, Bob and Willow have actively supported a non-profit organization known as the International Women's Media Foundation.

In 2019, Forbes estimated Iger's net worth to be approximately $690 million, partly due to his annual salary of $65 million at Disney.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Iger's pay package for 2024, which encompasses his salary and additional compensation, exceeded $41 million. The Los Angeles Times reported that his compensation, which included a $1 million salary, was around $31 million in 2023.