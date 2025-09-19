Jimmy Kimmel row: Disney, Bob Iger 'doesn't want a war with Trump'; insider spills details

Jimmy Kimmel’s spot at ABC was shaky long before his sharp remarks on TV this week, as per several insiders, according to Page Six. Jimmy Kimmel may seek a big payout from ABC, though he remains close with Disney Entertainment co-chair Dana Walden.(REUTERS)

The late-night comedian’s contract with Disney was close to running out, and talks about his future were expected later this year. But word is that ABC might have been preparing to cut ties at the end of this season.

Sources said executives could use the uproar around his monologues as an excuse to end his run early and avoid more political heat.

Disney boss Bob Iger “doesn’t want to be at war with Donald Trump"

One source claimed Disney boss Bob Iger “doesn’t want to be at war with Donald Trump right now, just as he has stabilized Disney… I don’t know what they are planning, but maybe the uproar is so loud Jimmy can’t come back.”

Still, others said Kimmel may not have been planning to leave. “Kimmel may not even want to leave, just so he can p–s Trump off!” one insider said. “If he was thinking of retirement, he most definitely will stay put now.”

The 57-year-old host was spotted Thursday in Century City, heading to meet lawyer Karl Austen. Austen has represented high-profile names such as Seth MacFarlane and Jude Law.

Kimmel may seek a big payout from ABC, though he remains close with Disney Entertainment co-chair Dana Walden. Sources noted she has no intention of firing him. One insider added, “I don’t see Dana agreeing to push him out.” Walden was the one who reportedly phoned Kimmel on Wednesday to tell him his show was suspended.

Disney and Kimmel’s lawyer did not reply to requests for comment.

ABC pulled Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night after his comments about conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Kimmel had criticised the “MAGA gang” for trying to spin Kirk’s death for political gain.

“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them, and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” Kimmel said on Monday.

The fallout was quick. FCC chairman Brendan Carr publicly pressed Disney to act, while Sinclair, the largest ABC affiliate operator, demanded changes before letting the show return.

Jimmy Kimmel refused to apologize

Reports say Kimmel has refused to apologize. Charlie Kirk, a strong Trump ally, was fatally shot in the neck on Sept. 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University.