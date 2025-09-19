'Hold Zofia Zambrano...': Petition against UNCW student for allegedly defacing Charlie Kirk mural

A Change.org petition alleging that a University of North Carolina Wilmington student, Zofia Zambrano, defaced a Charlie Kirk mural on campus this week has surfaced. This comes days after a student's video, painting over the mural, had gone viral on social media. HT.com cannot verify the identity of the student. This report is based on the petition. A UNCW student was seen defacing a Charlie Kirk mural(X)

“On 09/16, a group of students camped out at the rock with transgender flag paint colors in hopes to paint over Charlie’s mural as a clear sign of their hatred for him less than 24 hours after the mural was painted. Many students decided to stand around the rock to prevent people from painting over the rock and to stand up for what we know is right,” the Change.org petition read.

The petition was started by a Ashlynn Holyfield. It further identifies the student as Zofia Zambrano, adding that she allegedly painted over the mural.

“She pushed through the students and threw paint on the rock resulting in many students being covered in the paint, one even falling to the ground as a result. She then proceeded to paint over Charlie’s mural while other students shouted at us telling us we had lost souls.”

“If you believe Zofia Zambrano should be held accountable for her actions by the school, please sign this petition. Every signature is a step towards justice for Charlie, his family, the students, and UNCW.”

The petition has 1,387 verified signatures at the time of writing this story.

Charlie Kirk was fatally shot last week while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University during his ‘American Comeback Tour’. After a 33-hour manhunt, police arrested Tyler Robinson. The 22-year-old is now facing aggravated murder charges. Prosecutors have called for the death penalty in the case.