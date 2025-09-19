Jimmy Kimmel's replacement revealed after ABC show's suspension over Charlie Kirk remarks

Jimmy Kimmel's show was suspended indefinitely by ABC after the 57-year-old comedian linked Tyler Robinson, the suspect in Charlie Kirk's shooting, to the MAGA base. President Donald Trump welcomed ABC's decision to suspend Jimmy Kimmel's show.(REUTERS)

However, the network needed something to go up in place of Kimmel's content and found just the right fit in a game show host. Here is who ABC replaced Jimmy Kimmel with after his show was suspended.

Changes made by ABC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! was replaced by Celebrity Family Feud, which is hosted by Steve Harvey. Fans who tuned in at the time caught the game show instead of Kimmel's usual segment.

This led to some reactions on social media, with one person stating “I was shocked to see the Family Feud on instead of Jimmy Kimmel last night!” Another remarked, “What a joke.”

“ABC started playing reruns of Family Feud rather than Kimmel. Smart move ABC, Kimmel has been terribly not entertaining for a decade!,” another remarked.

While Daily Mail reported that Kimmel was ‘livid’ with the decision, and was looking for ways to exit his contract with ABC, President Donald Trump welcomed the decision on a Truth Social post.

“Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible.,” the POTUS said.

While ABC has not given a reason immediately about why it suspended Kimmel's show, the decision comes after both Nexstar Communications Group and Sinclair Broadcasting Group said they would stop airing Kimmel’s show on their ABC-affiliated stations.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, whom Trump appointed last November, had also called Kimmel’s comments “truly sick.” He later applauded the decisions to stop airing Kimmel's show.

Meanwhile, many have also come out in support of Kimmel, with former President Barack Obama saying the current administration has reached a ‘new and dangerous level by routinely threatening regulatory action against media companies unless they muzzle or fire reporters and commentators it doesn’t like.’

(With AP inputs)