Is Josh D’Amaro married? What we know about the new Disney CEO's wife and children

On Tuesday, January 3, Walt Disney announced that its chief of the amusement parks and resorts division, Josh D’Amaro, will take over as the company's new Chief Executive Officer. D’Amaro will replace current CEO Bob Iger starting March 18, Disney confirmed in a statement on Tuesday. Josh D’Amaro (R) with former NFL star Jason Kelce (L). (Josh D’Amaro)

The company said that "in a unanimous vote held on Monday, it elected Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro to become Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, effective at the upcoming Annual Meeting on March 18, 2026, when he will succeed longtime Disney CEO Robert A. Iger.

"The Board also intends to appoint D’Amaro as a director immediately following that meeting," the statement added.

The announcement has sparked interest in the family of Josh D'Amaro: Is he married? Does he have children? Here's what we know about the 54-year-old's family.

Josh D'Amaro Family: Here's What We Know There is no confirmed public information about Josh D’Amaro’s wife or spouse from credible sources. Though some reports claim that he is married and have a twin with his wife, those details are unconfirmed. His social media account also lacks any mentions of his wife or children. Posts there mostly concerns his experiences at work.

Biographies and official corporate profiles on Disney and other platforms, and reliable sources like Disney’s official leadership page and major news outlets, do not name a spouse.

What To Know About Josh D'Amaro Josh D'Amaro is a veteran Disney executive who joined the company back in 1998 and has worked in various roles over the years. Before his current role as the chairman of Disney Experiences, which he took up in 2020, D'Amaro served as the president of Walt Disney World Resort.

“Josh D’Amaro possesses that rare combination of inspiring leadership and innovation, a keen eye for strategic growth opportunities, and a deep passion for the Disney brand and its people – all of which make him the right person to take the helm as Disney’s next CEO,” a quote from Disney Chairman James Gorman in the official company statement read.