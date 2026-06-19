Is Disney Plus down? Thousands report error codes amid widespread outage

According to Down Detector, a platform that tracks such outages based on users' reports, more than 20,000 people in the US are receiving various error codes while accessing the popular streaming service.

Disney Plus is down for thousands of the users in the US on Thursday evening.

Most of the users are reporting facing various issues while trying to log into the platform. Even on Down Detector, 47% of the users reported facing issues with logging into the app. 36% said that their app was not working while 11% are reporting issues with server connections.

Disney Plus Responds Disney Plus responded to the issue acknowledging that many users worldwide are facing trouble opening and logging into the app. In response to a user's query, Disney Plus Help, the platform's official support account on X, the platform said that officials are working to resolve the issue.

"We're sorry to hear about this experience. Our team is already aware of the instability that's occurring and is working to fix it as soon as possible," Disney+ Help wrote.

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Frustrated Users Complain About Outage Hundreds of frustrated Disney Plus users complained on social media about the issues they faced with the Disney Plus app.

“Disney Plus is there a known problem? I can’t login or even go to the login page. The app doesn’t recognize my email address,” one user wrote, sharing a screenshot of the problem.