What happened to Tay Keith? BlocBoy JB's post on producer sparks death rumors; what we know

A series of Instagram stories by rapper BlockBoy JB has sparked rumors that producer Tay Keith, best known for his work with rapper Travis Scott, has passed away. As of now, there is no confirmation from Tay Keith's family. But claims that the rapper may have passed away have massively gone viral. Record producer Tay Keith. (Tay Keith on Instagram)

BlockBoy JB's first Instagram story contained a broken heart emoji against a black background. The next story contained an old photo of BlocBoy JB and Tay Keith. It was captioned, “Damn, cuz you just hurt me bad.”

The final story contained a screen recording of BlocBoy JB's call records with Tay Keith, showing that they were in touch quite a lot recently. "We talked everyday yeen tell me you was leaving," it was captioned.

Soon after, social media started speculating that the record producer may have died, despite there being no official confirmation from his representatives or his family so far.

This story is being updated.