Tay Keith cause of death: Police say ‘no foul play’ as producer's body is found at Nashville apartment

Grammy-nominated music producer Tay Keith has died at the age of 29 after being found unresponsive in a Nashville apartment, according to local authorities. The authorities have stated that “No foul play is suspected.” Officials said the investigation remains ongoing (Tay Keith on Instagram)

His body was found while cops conducted a welfare check, according to the police. The authorities have stated that “No foul play is suspected.” Officials said the investigation remains ongoing and that the producer's cause of death has not yet been determined.

Read more: What happened to Tay Keith? BlocBoy JB's post on producer sparks death rumors; what we know

Death is unclassified pending autopsy results. The Metro Nashville Police Department confirmed that officers responded to an apartment complex on Thursday after receiving a report of an unresponsive man. Authorities later identified the deceased as Tay Keith, whose real name was Brytavious Keith.

Officials have not announced whether drugs, a medical emergency, or any other factor contributed to his death.

Investigators frequently wait for toxicological and laboratory results before establishing an official cause of death.

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Legacy of a hitmaker Keith, who was born in Memphis, Tennessee, became a prominent figure in hip-hop after he produced Drake and BlocBoy JB's 2018 hit song "Look Alive."

Drake responded favorably to Tay Keith's sound, which was a rumbling and elemental rendition of traditional Memphis underground rap. Before graduating from Middle Tennessee State University in 2018, Keith worked on Travis Scott's chart-topping Drake collaboration "Sicko Mode" and produced Drake's popular song "Nonstop" shortly after.

"Tay Keith, fuck these n***as up!" became his trademark drop.

He later produced chart-topping records for some of the biggest names in music, including 21 Savage, Future, Moneybagg Yo, and Juicy J. His production credits include major hits such as "Jimmy Cooks," "Family Matters," and "Push Ups."

Keith earned Grammy recognition for his work on Travis Scott's acclaimed album "Astroworld" and went on to become one of the most sought-after producers of his generation. His beats helped shape the sound of mainstream rap throughout the late 2010s and early 2020s.

BlocBoy JB mourns Tay Keith's death The news of Keith's passing was posted on his Instagram story by his longtime collaborator BlocBoy JB. He wrote, "We talked everyday yeen even tell me you was leaving."

Keith met BlocBoy JB when they were teenagers.

Together, they began creating music and sharing it online; some of those songs became popular. This led Keith and BlocBoy JB to produce Drake's "Look Alive," which went quintuple platinum and peaked at number five.