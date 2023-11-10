Diwali at White House: Kamala Harris celebrates festival of lights with special guests

Vice President Kamala Harris hosted a Diwali event at the White House on Wednesday, November 8. Several influential figures in the Indian and South Asian communities came together to celebrate the Festival of Lights with great enthusiasm. It was a grand celebration with colourful decorations, sumptuous ethnic cuisine, and traditional music. Just outside the gates of Harris' office, a colourful rangoli adorned with diya or lamps can be seen in the pictures obtained by Hindustantimes.com via celebrity publicist Jonathan Hay. Vice President Kamala Harris hosted Diwali event at the White House(Jonathan Hay)

Diwali at White House(Jonathan Hay)

During her welcome speech, Harris noted the importance of celebrating Diwali and explained how its meaning of victory of light over darkness holds such a strong significance during the ongoing crisis across the world. “This year we celebrate Diwali at a time where there's a lot happening in our world,” the vice president said. Apart from Harris, other special guests also addressed the occasion with a speech. Prominent individuals who attended the event include Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank, Bela Bajaria, CCO of Netflix, US Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, US Rep. Pooja Bavishi, and Miss USA Nina Davaluri.

The event offered traditional Indian cuisine including delectable dishes like Malai ice cream, bhel, shrimp, and samosa paired with cocktails and drinks including India's most famous hot beverage chai or tea. Lively music and dance performances kept the festive spirits up throughout the event. In addition to a DJ, the White House Diwali event also included a Tabla performance. Other notable guests that graced the auspicious occasion include ABC news anchor Zohreen Shah, American actress and writer Sheetal Sheth, and entrepreneur Anip Patel, who addressed the Gaza crisis to the Vice President.

VP Kamala Harris and special guests during their speech at White House Diwali event 2023(Jonathan Hay)

Patel said in his message, “As we gather here to celebrate the Festival of Lights, Diwali, which symbolises the triumph of good over evil, it is a poignant time to reflect upon the values it represents. One of the central messages of Diwali is the pursuit of peace, harmony, and understanding among all individuals, regardless of their differences.” He added, “It is my heartfelt appeal to you, Vice President Harris, to utilise your influential position and advocate for a ceasefire, promoting an end to any form of violence or attacks on individuals, regardless of their backgrounds or beliefs.”

