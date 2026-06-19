DNI Gabbard's bombshell Fauci allegations: Funded Wuhan research where outbreak led to COVID pandemic

Tulsi Gabbard, on her final day as US Director of National Intelligence (DNI), levelled serious accusations against former Chief Medical Advisor to the US President, Dr Anthony Fauci.

Outgoing US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard made bombshell allegations about Dr Anthony Fauci.(AFP)

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She claimed that Fauci funded ‘gain-of-function’ research at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology, influenced intelligence assessments on the origins of COVID-19, and misled the Congress when under oath. Notably, the outbreak from Wuhan spread across the world and became the COVID pandemic as we know it today.

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{{^usCountry}} “Today, on my final day as Director of National Intelligence, I’m releasing never-before-seen communications and documents exposing how Dr. Fauci provided millions in US taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab, worked with politicized elements within the Intelligence Community to suppress the truth about his actions and hide the virus’ lab-leak origins, and lied to Congress while under oath in 2024. It’s time you know the truth,” Gabbard wrote on X. What outgoing DNI Gabbard alleged about Fauci? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Today, on my final day as Director of National Intelligence, I’m releasing never-before-seen communications and documents exposing how Dr. Fauci provided millions in US taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab, worked with politicized elements within the Intelligence Community to suppress the truth about his actions and hide the virus’ lab-leak origins, and lied to Congress while under oath in 2024. It’s time you know the truth,” Gabbard wrote on X. What outgoing DNI Gabbard alleged about Fauci? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) levelled serious allegations against Fauci. They said that he directed millions of taxpayer dollars to fund gain-of-function research involving bat coronaviruses in Wuhan. An outbreak from the lab there would lead to coronavirus spreading. As per Gabbard, Fauci made this move as the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) levelled serious allegations against Fauci. They said that he directed millions of taxpayer dollars to fund gain-of-function research involving bat coronaviruses in Wuhan. An outbreak from the lab there would lead to coronavirus spreading. As per Gabbard, Fauci made this move as the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). {{/usCountry}}

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As per the ODNI this research is ‘widely viewed as the source of the unintentional lab leak that sparked the pandemic’. The ODNI added that Fauci worked with ‘politicized career leadership’ that existed in the Intelligence Community. As per the allegations, Fauci's aim was to suppress information pertaining to the origin of the virus, and his role in funding the research in China.

“The COVID-19 pandemic caused tremendous hardship and pain for millions of our fellow Americans and for countless people around the world. After years of lies, censorship, and cover ups, the American people deserve transparency, truth, and accountability,” Gabbard said, adding “The tactics used to hide the truth are straight from the deep state playbook: politicized self-serving leaders like Dr. Fauci covered up their own wrongdoing and abuses of power, manipulated intelligence, lied to Congress, and undermined a duly elected President by restricting his access to vital facts needed to keep the country safe. It's time the American people learn the real story.”

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Notably, Fauci was got a pre-emptive pardon by former President Joe Biden before he left office, in January 2025.

(With agency inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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