Does Tulsi Gabbard have children? Inside her family as husband Abraham Williams is diagnosed with bone cancer

Tulsi Gabbard resigned on Friday as President Donald Trump’s Director of National Intelligence, saying she is stepping away after her husband, Abraham Williams, was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer.

Tulsi Gabbard resigned as Director of National Intelligence.(AFP)

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Gabbard said she made the decision to leave her role in order to support her husband during his treatment and recovery.

Who is Abraham Williams?

Abraham Williams is a Hawaii-based cinematographer, Steadicam operator, photographer, and video producer whose work spans feature films, documentaries, commercials, music videos, and short films.

Of Māori and Samoan descent, Williams first met Gabbard around 2012 when he volunteered as a photographer and videographer for her congressional campaign. The couple married on April 9, 2015, in a traditional Vedic Hindu ceremony in Hawaii.

Does Tulsi Gabbard have children?

Tulsi Gabbard does not have children. She has spoken publicly about undergoing IVF (in vitro fertilization), including in a 2024 appearance on Meghan McCain’s podcast.

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{{^usCountry}} “As hard as this was for me, it was extremely hard for Abraham to watch this heartbreak over and over again,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “As hard as this was for me, it was extremely hard for Abraham to watch this heartbreak over and over again,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Gabbard also shared that they paused IVF during her 2020 presidential run before ultimately deciding not to continue treatment. Tulsi Gabbard heartbreaking resignation letter {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gabbard also shared that they paused IVF during her 2020 presidential run before ultimately deciding not to continue treatment. Tulsi Gabbard heartbreaking resignation letter {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a resignation letter obtained by Fox News Digital, Gabbard thanked Trump for the opportunity to lead the intelligence community over the past year and a half. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a resignation letter obtained by Fox News Digital, Gabbard thanked Trump for the opportunity to lead the intelligence community over the past year and a half. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer” and "faces major challenges in the coming weeks and months." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer” and "faces major challenges in the coming weeks and months." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "At this time, I must step away from public service to be by his side and fully support him through this battle," she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "At this time, I must step away from public service to be by his side and fully support him through this battle," she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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Gabbard added, "Abraham has been my rock throughout our eleven years of marriage — standing steadfast through my deployment to East Africa on a Joint Special Operations mission, multiple political campaigns and now my service in this role."

"His strength and love have sustained me through every challenge," she continued. “I cannot in good conscience ask him to face this fight alone while I continue in this demanding and time-consuming position.”

Also Read: Who is Aaron Lukas? 5 things to know about the acting DNI after Tulsi Gabbard's resignation

Trump's response

President Donald Trump said Gabbard “did a great job” in her role and confirmed her departure at the end of June.

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“Her wonderful husband, Abraham, has been recently diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer, and she, rightfully, wants to be with him,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He added, “Tulsi has done an incredible job, and we will miss her,” and that Gabbard’s “highly respected Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence, Aaron Lukas, will serve as Acting Director of National Intelligence.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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